Paper Talk: Mega deal being prepped as Zidane makes Paul Pogba appeal

Real Madrid have decided their next move move over Paul Pogba after an appeal from Zinedine Zidane, while Celtic are hoping to land a Red Bull Salzburg defender, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

REAL READYING LATE APPROACH FOR PAUL POGBA

Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid are preparing a last-gasp attempt to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Los Blancos have been chasing the World Cup winner all summer, but are yet to lodge a formal bid with United despite weeks of rumours and speculation.

However, there is a growing feeling in Spain that Real will make their move this weekend and the Daily Mirror, via Marca, claims a big-money approach is being prepared.

United are said to value Pogba at €200m (£180m), which is seen as too pricey by Real.

However, Zidane is thought to have convinced the club’s president Florentino Perez that signing his compatriot is key to their chances of trophy success this season with the LaLiga giants now ready to bid around €150m (£135.5m).

Whether that tempts United remains to be seen but Marca believes that knowing Zidane wants him so bad, could in turn force Pogba to think over his future at the club very carefully.

AND THE REST

Red Bull Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah is weighing up an offer from Celtic (Daily Record)

Celtic and Sunderland are in a scrap to land Kilmarnock star Greg Taylor after submitting bids for the full-back (Daily Record)

New Hearts goalkeeper Joel Pereira has reportedly been forced to return to Manchester United for injury treatment (Daily Record)

Monaco are still in negotiations with Chelsea over a potential loan move for Tiemoue Bakayoko (Daily Mirror)

PSG are set to make a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Portuguese international Raphael Guerreiro (Daily Mirror)

Premier League clubs are fighting a European pincer movement that could lead to the extinction of the League Cup (The Sun)

Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben admits he might reverse his retirement – if he “misses playing too much” (The Sun)

James Maddison is sweating on an England recall because of his poor performance at the U21 European Championships (The Sun)

Manchester United could hand 18-year-old Brandon Williams his first-team debut at Southampton on Saturday (The Sun)

Tottenham are in the dark over Christian Eriksen’s intentions regarding the next move of his career because of a breakdown in the relationship between Daniel Levy and the midfielder’s agent (The Guardian)

Luke Shaw will be out for at least five weeks due to a hamstring injury, in what is a sizeable blow to Manchester United (The Guardian)

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has contacted Neymar amid talk the Brazilian could return to the Nou Camp (Daily Express)

Real Sociedad want to push through a rapid deal for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal so he can make his debut on Friday night (Daily Express)

Barcelona are expected to include Ousmane Dembele in a player-plus-cash deal to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou (Daily Express)

Barcelona have made a £153m offer to take Neymar back to the Camp Nou, with a deal for the forward close to being finalised (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are hopeful Eden Hazard will be able to make his La Liga debut against Villarreal after suffering from a thigh injury (Daily Mail)

Napoli are waiting on the outcome of Mauro Icardi’s meeting with his club Inter Milan, before deciding whether to make a late move for the forward (Daily Mail)

Premier League refereeing chiefs will resist calls for officials to start using their pitch-side monitors for VAR checks as they feel it will slow the game down too much (Daily Mail)

Romelu Lukaku was ‘bored’ at Manchester United and needed to leave for his own happiness, according to his international boss Roberto Martinez (Daily Mail)

Premier League clubs are set to push for changes to the transfer window, with Brendan Rodgers the latest manager to admit his concerns over the current system (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is facing a right-back dilemma for Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal (Daily Telegraph)