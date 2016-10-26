Paper Talk: Mkhitaryan could leave Man Utd; Inter want Rooney

Two big-name players could be on their way out of Manchester United, while Chelsea could have landed a Liverpool midfielder last season, according to today’s papers.

OH MKHI YOU’RE (NOT) SO FINE

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s future at Manchester United is the subject of increasing speculation, with the Armenian having failed to make an impact at Old Trafford to date.

The former Borussia Dortmund star’s start to life in the Premier League has been disrupted by injuries, but he has failed to make Jose Mourinho’s match-day squad for United’s last two matches since returning to fitness.

Mourinho hauled Mkhitaryan off at half-time in the Manchester derby defeat to City – the 27-year-old’s only start for the club.

And according to The Sun, Mkhitaryan could be sold in January having “failed to convince” Mourinho. Likewise, on Tuesday the Daily Telegraph suggested there will be plenty of interest in the attacking midfielder in the winter transfer window.

Earlier this week reports suggested Louis van Gaal was put off signing Mkhitaryan for United due to concerns the player would fail to adapt to the Premier League.

OI ROO, COME OVER HERE

Inter Milan have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney.

Rooney has struggled for form over the past two seasons and has fallen out of favour with both club and country, having been dropped by both Jose Mourinho and Gareth Southgate in recent weeks.

On Tuesday reports suggested Mourinho has told the 31-year-old to leave United if he wants regular first-team football, with a big-money move to the USA or China appearing the most likely destination.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter’s Chinese owners are keen on a deal to sign Rooney, although negotiations are unlikely to start until next summer.

Meanwhile, The Sun suggest Rooney is determined to stay at Old Trafford until he has broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s goalscoring record of 249, which he is just four short of eclipsing.

AND THE REST

Chelsea could have signed Marko Grujic last season, only for Jose Mourinho’s sacking to allow Liverpool to swoop in to land the midfielder (Joe)

Frank de Boer could be sacked by Inter Milan unless the manager gets a good result against Torino (Daily Mail)

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl admits the Bungesliga outfit hope to extend the stay of Chelsea loanee Andreas Christensen beyond the defender’s two-year deal (The Sun)

Watford are expected to escape a points deduction following allegations they fabricated financial documents (Daily Express)

Celtic’s 13-year-old prodigy Karamoko Dembele is being targeted by England, although he will make his Scotland under-16s debut this weekend (The Times)

Nottingham Forest boss Philippe Montanier could lose his job if the club are taken over by US tycoon John Jay Moores, who also wants to appoint for Blackburn goalkeeper Brad Friedel as director of football (Daily Mirror)

Lewis Cook will miss three months due to an ankle injury, but the Bournemouth midfielder will not require surgery (Daily Star)