Paper Talk: Morata favours London move; Arsenal ace staying

An Arsenal star looks set to disappoint Liverpool and extend his stay in London, while a Real Madrid midfielder has chosen where he wants to play his football next season, according to Monday’s newspapers.

OX TO SNUB REDS AND EXTEND ARSENAL STAY

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly ready to turn down Liverpool and commit his future to Arsenal.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been chasing the Gunners midfielder for some time but Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger’s own future at the club now secure, are willing to offer the England star a new contract worth more than £100,000-a-week.

Wenger is said to have made the future of Oxlade-Chamberlain one of his top priorities this summer and hopes to get the new deal signed within the next few weeks, according to the report in the Daily Mirror.

The 23-year-old enjoyed perhaps his best season yet in an Arsenal shirt, excelling as he was switched to a wing-back role towards the end of the season.

That form earned him a recall to the England squad and has clearly convinced Wenger that ‘The Ox’ deserves a bumper new deal at The Emirates, news that will no doubt frustrate Klopp.

REAL FORWARD FAVOURS MOVE TO LONDON

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly opted for a move to Chelsea this summer.

The Blues want Morata as a replacement for Diego Costa, who has been strongly tipped to quit Stamford Bridge, while Manchester United are hoping that the Spain international could be part of a swap deal that sees David de Gea head to the Bernabeu.

Morata, 24, has struggled for regular first-team action at the back-to-back Champions League winners and has also been tipped to head back to Italy and join AC Milan.

However, according to Spanish outlet Dairio Gol, the Spain international has asked Real president Florentino Perez to engineer a switch to Premier League champions Chelsea.

The report claims that Morata has no interest in a move to Milan and would prefer life in London.

The news will also come as a blow to United boss Jose Mourinho as he looks for a replacement for injured Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who looks to have played his last game for the club.

AND THE REST

Hector Bellerin could be swapped for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan after the midfielder ‘agreed’ to join Arsene Wenger’s men (The Sun)

Paris St-Germain have joined Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho in the £43.75m race for Monaco star Fabinho (The Sun)

AC Milan have made contact with Celtic over 20-year-old striker Moussa Dembele (The Sun)

Auxerre midfielder Abdoulaye Sissako is a target for Aston Villa (The Sun)

Gareth Bale has dealt a blow to Manchester United by insisting he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid (Daily Mirror)

Birmingham are set to compete with Everton for French starlet Junior Sambia (The Sun)

Roma winger Mohamed Salah is closing in on a £35m switch to Liverpool (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City forward Patrick Roberts is closing in on a permanent deal at Celtic after his successful loan spell (Daily Mirror)

Olivier Giroud has viwed to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal and insists he has titles to win (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have handed Arsene Wenger £150m to turn the Gunners into a title-challenging side next season (Daily Star)

Newcastle, Burnley and West Brom are all interested in 27-year-old Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph (Daily Star)

Bolton are eyeing a double deal for Liverpool starlets Lloyd Jones and Cameron Brannagan (Daily Star)

Southampton’s interest in Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy could affect Virgil van Dijk’s future (Daily Star)

Barcelona are readying a £44m offer for Hector Bellerin after Ernesto Valverde authorised the swoop (Daily Star)

Arsenal think they could be in with a chance of landing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Daily Star)

Real Madrid could turn their attention to Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois if their David De Gea talks stall (Daily Star)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told fans to expect no more than three signings this summer (Independent)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Wolves ace Helder Costa (Daily Express)

Yaya Sanogo has revealed he will leave Arsenal this summer (Daily Express)

Marco Silva will return to former club Hull to prize away Kamil Grosicki, Omar Elabdellaoui and Eldin Jakupovic (Daily Mail)

Hull City defender Andrew Robertson is in no rush to decide his future, with the 23-year-old said to be a target for Liverpool (Hull Daily Mail)

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp could sign Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane on a free transfer after watching the 37-year-old in Michael Carrick’s testimonial game (Birmingham Mail)

Celtic will make a 1.2m bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes in a bid to fight off competition from Cardiff and Birmingham City (Daily Record)