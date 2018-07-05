Paper Talk: Mourinho angers Klopp by launching bid for £12m target

Manchester United have made an 11th hour bid to snatch away one of Liverpool’s top targets, while Unai Emery is ready to offload some unwanted Arsenal stars to make room for a Barcelona midfielder, according to Thursday’s papers.

MAN UTD PLOT SWOOP FOR SHAQIRI

Manchester United want to sign Xherdan Shaqiri this summer – and beat closest rivals Liverpool to his signature.

The Switzerland star is able to leave Stoke this summer thanks to a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for as little as £12million – and Liverpool were thought to be close to announcing his signature.

But The Sun claims Jose Mourinho is planning an 11th hour effort to snatch Shaqiri from under Liverpool’s noses – and with it anger Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who has already suffered transfer frustration after a deal to sign Nabil Fekir broke down.

While Shaqiri is back in Switzerland after their World Cup adventure was ended by Sweden on Tuesday, the player has refused to be drawn on speculation United would also be in for him.

The player did admit back in May, however, that he wants to play in the Champions League again next season.

“It is important for me to find a club where the manager and directors all want me to sign,” Shaqiri said.

“It will be all the better if this club is playing in Europe. It is any footballer’s great aim to play in the Champions League.

“I will always be thankful to Stoke, as my time with them has been the most educational spell of my career.

“I’ve been able to establish myself in the Premier League, and the club stood by me even when things didn’t go well for me.

“Above all I’ve learned how to defend properly. Previously I always played for teams that were set up to attack in Basel, Bayern and Inter.

“I have matured as a person as well as a player.”

Shaqiri, still only 26, is expected to command wages of around £100,000.

AND THE REST

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery is willing to sell players in order to sign Barcelona’s Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes (The Independent)

Chelsea are willing to trade Willian with Manchester United for Anthony Martial (The Sun)

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie has been offered a £4m-a-year deal to join Stoke for £15m (The Sun)

Eric Bailly wants talks with Jose Mourinho to sort his long-term Manchester United future before the start of the season (The Sun)

Roberto Martinez’s chances of becoming Spain boss are boosted by the bitter rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona (The Sun)

Brighton are making a shock move to buy former England keeper Scott Carson from Derby (The Sun)

Fulham are set to join the race to land Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata (The Sun)

Jack Butland will be offered a staggering £20,000-per-week pay rise to fend off interest from Chelsea (The Sun)

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has agreed terms with Manchester United before a £53m move (Daily Star)

Manchester United have decided they will not make a move for Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo this summer (Daily Express)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is targeting Millwall star Jake Cooper (Daily Express)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is facing a major battle to convince Liverpool to loan him Harry Wilson (Daily Express)

Manchester United are in talks with Juventus over a deal to bring in striker Mario Mandzukic (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Conte is set for the Chelsea exit before the players report back for pre-season training at the weekend (Daily Mirror)

Loris Karius is to remain Liverpool’s No 1 after the club were priced out of deals for Alisson and Jan Oblak (Daily Mirror)

Harry Kane has reported fit for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Sweden but Jamie Vardy is a cause for concern (The Guardian)

England players stayed up past six o’clock in the morning after the Colombia match, recalling stories from their historic shootout victory (Daily Mail)

Sweden defender Emil Krafth has claimed they will watch out for ‘diver’ Ashley Young in their England quarter-final clash (Daily Mail)

Jordan Henderson will volunteer to take a penalty against Sweden despite his miss against Colombia – but fears Gareth Southgate won’t let him (Daily Mail)

Dejan Lovren insists Croatia have the same spirit that drove Liverpool towards the Champions League final (Daily Mail)

Watford have agreed a £4m fee with West Brom for goalkeeper Ben Foster (Daily Mail)

Premier League clubs are understood to regret voting to bring forward the end of the transfer window in a World Cup year (Daily Mail)

Lucas Torreira’s father has described his son’s impending move to Arsenal as ‘scary’ but insists the midfielder has a good support system in place (Daily Mail)

Willian has jumped to the defence of Gabriel Jesus amid criticism of the Manchester City striker’s lack of goals for Brazil at the World Cup (Daily Telegraph)