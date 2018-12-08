Another Manchester United star is considering his long-term future at the club, while AC Milan are lining up a double raid on Liverpool, according to Saturday’s papers.

ANOTHER TOP STAR CONSIDERING MAN UTD FUTURE

Romelu Lukaku is the latest star who reportedly wants out of Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho.

The £75million Belgian forward has joined fellow big-money signings Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez in growing frustrated under Mourinho, according to the report in The Sun.

The 25-year-old is being tipped to strongly consider an Old Trafford exit, if he continues to face life on the bench, while the latest news on Mourinho’s future with the club looks certain to enhance the chances of more players leaving the club.

There had been reports on Friday of United’s hierarchy looking to replace Mourinho with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, although the Spurs chief has since reacted to those comments.

Mourinho remains the bookies’ favourite to become the next Premier League manager to be axed and it would that the futures of a number of United players hinge on whether he stays or goes.

AND THE REST

Reports in Italy suggest Liverpool’s Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge are on the radar of AC Milan (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have reportedly fended off interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Valencia to nab Amiens starlet Noam Emeran (The Sun)

Swansea were ‘tricked’ into increasing Lukasz Fabianski’s wages with fake interest from Bayer Leverkusen, according to Football Leaks (The Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move for Chelsea and Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard (Standard)

Reading have made an approach for Vitoria Guimaraes boss Luis Castro to succeed the sacked Paul Clement (Daily Mirror)

Alexis Sanchez is expected to stay in Chile until the New Year as he bids to recover from his hamstring injury (Daily Mail)

Tottenham offered Toby Alderweireld to Manchester United for £30m in the summer, it’s been claimed (Daily Express)

Manchester City are likely to send Zach Steffen out on loan if they sign the goalkeeper from MLS in January (Daily Mail)

Arsenal cannot recall Calum Chambers from Fulham despite their defensive injury crisis (Daily Mail)

Liverpool won’t be recalling in-form Harry Wilson from his loan spell with Derby in January (Daily Star)

West Ham star Robert Snodgrass has blamed his weight gain on his loan move to Aston Villa last season (Daily Mail)

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 32, is the subject of a transfer battle between Aston Villa and Leeds (Daily Star)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is on a list of Russian oligarchs to be targeted by UK intelligence services (Daily Telegraph)

The owner of Rangers investors Blue Pitch Holdings has insisted he’s a victim of Ibrox power struggle (Daily Record)