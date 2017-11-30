Paper Talk: Everton flop heading to Spain; Mourinho talks with Atleti star

Jose Mourinho hopes to give Manchester United the advantage in the race to sign Antoine Griezmann, while Chelsea and Tottenham have been given hope of signing a Premier League rival’s star forward, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

MOURINHO TO MAKE MADRID TRIP TO HOLD TALKS WITH GRIEZMANN

Antoine Griezmann has once again opened the door for Manchester United to secure his signature, according to reports on Thursday.

And the Daily Star reckons United boss Jose Mourinho – never one to miss an opportunity – is scheduled to travel to Madrid in the not-too-distant future to discuss a possible transfer with the French forward.

Griezmann has been on United’s radar for some time with the move almost coming off in the summer before a late change of heart and Atleti’s transfer ban saw the deal shelved.

The player, however, seems certain to move on at the end of the season, with both Barcelona and United hoping to activate his €100million release fee.

And Mourinho hopes to gain a serious advantage by travelling to Spain to hold personal talks with the former Real Sociedad player and smooth over a potential future deal.

Various other reports claim United’s interest in Griezmann and Gareth Bale has cooled due to the form of Anthony Martial, but it would not come as a major surprise to see long-term target Griezmann finally make the move in the summer of 2018 – especially given the club’s much-heralded No 7 shirt remains unattached.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are expected to sign a new goalkeeper and may bring in Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, 23, in the winter window, or move for Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois, 25, or Manchester United’s David de Gea, 27, at the end of the season (Daily Mail)

Valencia are keen on Everton striker Sandro Ramirez and may look to secure a January loan deal for the 22-year-old striker (Daily Mail)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants Manchester United to sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale (Daily Star)

Chelsea have emerged as surprise candidates to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal (Daily Star)

Liverpool are plotting a move for Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri in the summer after receiving assurances over the player’s fitness levels (Daily Star)

Watford manager Marco Silva has admitted Chelsea and Tottenham target Richarlison could leave the club (Daily Star)

Arsenal are in pole position to land Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto (The Sun)

Laurent Koscielny has reportedly told former club Lorient he wants to leave Arsenal to return to the French side (The Sun)

Chelsea are set to renew their interest in Alex Sandro if David Luiz heads to Real Madrid (The Sun)

Former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Kaka has revealed he did not join Manchester City in 2009 as he was dubious about over the club’s squad-building process (The Sun)

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been accused of a £770k tax fraud in 2013 and 2014 (The Sun)

Florentino Perez has warned Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea he must sign for Real Madrid next summer or they will chase Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Daily Mirror)

Watford are weighing up a loan move for Leicester misfit Islam Slimani in the New Year (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are preparing a £53m bid for Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins (Daily Mirror)

England manager Gareth Southgate is to invite players families to visit during next summer’s World Cup in Russia (The Times)

Daley Blind fears he could be sold by Manchester United next summer (The Times)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce may turn to his old club Manchester United to solve his striker problems with a loan move for James Wilson, 21 (Daily Express)

Alan Pardew is determined his West Brom reign will have the perfect start with victory over former side Crystal Palace (Daily Express)

England fans at the World Cup finals in Russia next summer have been told to restrict their alcohol intake to one pint of beer before or after the game in order to ensure their safety (The Guardian)

Antoine Griezmann has revealed he rejected all of Arsenal’s subsequent advances because they kept him waiting at the close of the 2013 summer transfer window (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid have been alerted to David Luiz’s fall-out with Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte as the European champions draw up their January transfer plans (Daily Telegraph)

Alan Pardew has defended his record as a Premier League manager and pledged to rebuild his reputation with West Bromwich Albion (Daily Telegraph)