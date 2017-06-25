Paper Talk: Mou wants Kane over CR7; Arsenal eye Martial

Jose Mourinho has told Manchester United to go and sign a Spurs star, while Arsenal are considering a move for a French winger, according to Sunday’s papers.

Mou wants Kane

Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to bring him Tottenham star Harry Kane and ignore a possible move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is according to the Sunday Mirror, who claim that the Portuguese boss would prefer a move for the England international rather than a dream return for the Real Madrid star.

It is believed that Mourinho is a keen admirer of the Spurs striker, and that he feels United should launch a world-record move for the striker.

Mourinho also still wants to bring Alvaro Morata to Old Trafford, as he apparently feels having Kane and Morata up top is a better option than to re-sign Ronaldo.

The Premier League Golden Boot winner has a contract at Spurs until 2022, and it is believed that the North London club could command a fee in excess of £100million.

Martial’s exit route

Arsenal will reportedly consider a move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial if Kylian Mbappe chooses Real Madrid.

The Mail on Sunday claim that Arsene Wenger is willing to give Martial a fresh start after a difficult campaign in 2016/17.

The Frenchman made just 18 starts, scoring four goals last season, whereas in 2015/16 he made 29 starts and scored 11.

Despite this, the Mail claim that the Gunners are willing to spend £40m on Martial should they fail in their pursuit of Mbappe.

The Monaco striker remains a priority this summer for Arsenal, but with Real Madrid also chasing the starlet, a deal could prove to be difficult.

And the rest…

West Ham have made England international Theo Walcott a £25m target (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United are poised to have more talks with Real Madrid as they bid to reach a deal to sign Spain international striker Alvaro Morata (Sunday Express)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will continue the Anfield spending spree with a £30m move for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Sunday People)

Everton will unveil the £5.2m signing of Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez straight after the European U21 Championship and the Spaniards want Swansea’s £15m record signing Borja Baston to replace him (Sunday Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp has been told by Southampton that he will need to spend £70m if he wants to take Virgil van Dijk to Anfield this summer (Sunday Express)

Liverpool are still in the frame for Virgil van Dijk despite Chelsea preparing a £60m offer for the Southampton defender (Mail on Sunday)

Kyle Walker expects to be a Manchester City player by the time Pep Guardiola’s stars head off on their US tour to America next month (Sunday People)

Sergio Aguero’s agent insists his client will remain at Manchester City despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain (Mail on Sunday)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has failed to engineer a move to Real Madrid (Sunday Express)

Henry Onyekuru has been granted a UK work permit as a potential move to Arsenal edges closer (The Sun)

Midfielder Manuel Lanzini is set for a bumper new contract that would bring him in line with West Ham’s top earners, amid transfer interest from rival clubs (Sunday Mirror)

Everton have been told to increase their offer for Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson after a £30m bid failed (The Sun)

Rafa Benitez is feeling increasing frustration at promoted Newcastle over the club’s lack of transfer activity (Sunday People)

Ross Barkley is ready to leave Everton to save his England career (The Sun)

Chelsea will ditch out-of-favour strikers Loic Remy and Bertrand Traore next month (Sunday Mirror)

England starlet Chris Willock is set to leave Arsenal for Portuguese giants Benfica. The 19-year-old forward is out of contract at the Emirates at the end of this month (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal keeper Emi Martinez is being offered a dream move to Valencia – but that could leave Arsene Wenger with a keeper crisis he had not planned (The Sun)

Tottenham flop Vincent Janssen will be handed an escape route from north London by Borussia Monchengladbach (Sunday People)

Union Berlin coach Jens Keller is in pole position to become Sunderland’s new manager if a German consortium completes its £85m takeover bid this week (Sunday Express)

Spurs are eyeing Argentina U20 central defender Juan Foyth and would need to pay his club Estudiantes about £5m to trigger his release clause (Sunday People)

Arsenal and bitter rivals Spurs are battling for versatile Charlton defender Ezri Konsa. The 19-year-old was a member of England’s World Cup-winning U20 squad (Sunday Mirror)

Paul Clement is in with a shout of taking former Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber to Swansea (Sunday People)

Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga is wanted by Huddersfield and Burnley in the top flight (Sunday People)