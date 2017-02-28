Paper Talk: Napoli duo’s £75m Arsenal link; Shaw to quit

Arsenal are eyeing a £75million double swoop on Napoli, while an out-of-favour Manchester United star has seemingly had enough of his inactivity, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL PLOT DOUBLE NAPOLI SWOOP

Arsenal are plotting a double £75million raid on Napoli having reportedly sent scouts to watch two of their star men.

The Sun, via reports in Tuttomercatoweb, say the Gunners have once again checked on 25-year-old Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne – who has nine goals this season.

The link with Insigne is nothing new, with the links to the player first emerging earlier this month, but it does further suggest the Gunners are planning for life after contract rebel Alexis Sanchez, who looks increasingly likely to leave the club this month.

Insigne has been in brilliant form this season with nine goals and six assists to his name and it’s believed Arsenal think he has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League.

It is believed the Arsenal hierarchy have identified the talented 25-year-old as their No. 1 target for the next transfer window as speculation has intensified surrounding his future.

The Premier League club have also watched the Italian team’s Algeria full-back Faouzi Ghoulam, 26, who has emerged as one of the best left-backs in Serie A.

The report says Arsenal had scouts in the stands at the weekend as Atalanta recorded a shock 2-0 win to maintain their interest in the race to finish third and secure Champions League football next season.

Insigne is valued at around the £50million mark, while Algerian Ghoulam – a potential long-term successor to Nacho Monreal – would cost around £25million.

LUKE SHAW WANTS SUMMER EXIT AT MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will reportedly ask to leave Old Trafford in the summer after falling further down Jose Mourinho’s pecking order.

Despite assurances from the Manchester United boss that Shaw will not be sold, the player is convinced he is not rated by Mourinho having been left out of his matchday squads for the both legs of the Europa League last 32 matches against Saint-Etienne.

The player was also an unused substitute against Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round and Squawka now claims he is ready to submit a transfer request this summer.

Shaw has been challenged – in much the same way that Henrikh Mkhitaryan was – to prove his attitude and workrate at Manchester United.

But with Marcos Rojo, Dailey Blind and Matteo Darmians eemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, the player is ready to leave the club this summer.

Responding to claims the player will be sold by United in the summer, his agent Jonathan Barnett said last month:

“I am angry with these reports suggesting Luke Shaw will leave Manchester United in the summer,” he told the International Business Times. “I am angry at the irresponsible journalism.

“Luke Shaw is happy at Manchester United and also, Manchester United are happy with him.”

AND THE REST

Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian have said they offered £90m for Chelsea’s 28-year-old Spain striker Diego Costa and claim to have a limitless transfer budget this summer (Daily Express)

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is yet to extend his contract at Goodison Park but his agent Mino Raiola says the deal is “99.99999999%” done

Premier League clubs are in talks to share a lucrative sponsor on their shirt sleeves next season (Daily Mirror)

Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic reckons the introduction of video technology would be a huge own goal for football (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has turned down a £30m-a-year deal to move to China that would have seen the 67-year-old earn double what Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does (Daily Mirror)

AC Milan are considering launching a £27m summer bid for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas (Daily Telegraph)

Jose Mourinho is keeping an eye on Cesc Fabregas’ situation at Chelsea (Daily Star)

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton is a surprise candidate to replace Andries Jonker as the head of Arsenal’s academy (Daily Telegraph)

West Bromwich Albion chairman John Williams has warned Chinese clubs that striker Salomon Rondon is not for sale at any price. The Baggies turned down £32m for the 27-year-old Venezuela striker in January (Birmingham Mail)

Roy Keane would be delighted to see Everton defender Seamus Coleman join Manchester United, insisting “it would suit him down to the ground” (Daily Mail)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is prepared to quit Manchester United this summer, despite manager Jose Mourinho’s pleas for him to stay, because the 35-year-old Swedish striker wants to ensure he plays in the Champions League

Juventus will be tempted by an offer of £42m for 29-year-old Italy defender and Chelsea target Leonardo Bonucci (The Sun)

West Ham have turned down lucrative offers from China for England striker Andy Carroll, 28 (Daily Mail)

Antoine Griezmann’s younger brother has added to speculation the 25-year-old Atletico Madrid and France forward could move to Manchester United with a series of social media posts celebrating the Old Trafford club’s EFL Cup win (Metro)

Everton have been told they will need to pay more than £15m to sign Anderlecht’s Belgium Under-21 midfielder Youri Tielemans, 19 (VTM Nieuws)

Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the queue of clubs watching Nigerian prospect Henry Onyekuru. The 19-year-old plays for Eupen in Belgium (Daily Mail)