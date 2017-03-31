Paper Talk: Chelsea confident of capturing £50m man; De Gea price tag

Two new suitors have emerged in the chase for Alexis Sanchez, while Man Utd have laid out a plan to land Antoine Griezmann, all in Friday’s papers.

CITY JOIN QUEUE FOR SANCHEZ

There appears to be a ever-lengthening queue forming for Alexis Sanchez despite the Arsenal man hinting he would see out his contract.

Sanchez has claimed he wants to stay in London, while Arsene Wenger has said that Arsenal will no longer sell key players to their rivals. That won’t put off Chelsea, who are reportedly want Sanchez to replace Eden Hazard, who could be heading for Real Madrid.

Now though Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be interested in signing the Arsenal forward, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The MEN claims Pep will spend £200million in the summer overhauling his squad and £50millon of that has been set aside for Sanchez.

A whole host o fplayers have made the move from The Emirates to The Etihad in recent years including Samir Nasri, Kolo Toure and Gael Clichy, but Wenger was insistent yesterday that those days were over.

Meanwhile, AS claim Atletico Madrid will challenge Chelsea for the signing of the 28-year-old Sanchez, who has 15 months left of his contract before he walks away for free.

UNITED READY WITH GRIEZMANN BUY-OUT CASH

Antoine Griezmann remains Man Utd’s top summer target and the club plan to trigger his release clause in the summer, according to The Telegraph.

The France striker has an £85million buy-out and while Jose Mourinho is keen to pay up he has also asked Paul Pogba to help persuade Griezmann to make the move from Atletico Madrid.

The pair are Les Bleus team-mates and Pogba has been tasked with convincing the 26-year-old Griezmann that the English weather is not as bad as he fears (even though it is, it really is).

Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe and Romelu Lukaku are also in Mourinho’s thinking, according to the report but Griezmann “still remains the priority target”.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone, who has a close relationship with the player, may put a stumbling block in the way of any prospective deal if he decides to extend his time in Madrid.

He reduced his contract last summer and could leave Atletico this summer, making Griezmann’s departure all the more likely.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are confident of beating Manchester City to the £50m signing of 25-year-old Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid will have to pay £66m if they want to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer as the 26-year-old does not have a release clause in his contract. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are ready to offer David de Gea fresh terms that would see the Spain goalkeeper become one of the club’s highest earners, in order to fend off Real Madrid. (Mirror)

Jose Mourinho has told Paul Pogba to reduce his extensive off-field commercial activities and concentrate on his Manchester United career. (Mirror)

Antonio Conte has told Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich he does not want Belgian superstar Eden Hazard to be sold this summer. (Daily Express)

Antonio Conte has targeted Hoffenheim defender Jeremy Toljan to challenge Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso at Chelsea. (Daily Express)

Lionel Messi has reportedly ordered Barcelona to sell Andre Gomes this summer. (Daily Express)

Schalke chief Christian Heidel has played down speculation linking Max Meyer with a move to Liverpool. (Daily Express)

Michael Keane is on his way out of Burnley this summer but the biggest stumbling block to a move will be the sell-on clause due to Manchester United. (Sun)

Gareth Southgate has called Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to defuse the ill feeling over Adam Lallana’s latest injury on international duty. (Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore has distanced himself from the transfer speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea (Star)

Antonio Conte will be in the ‘driving seat’ when it comes to transfers at Chelsea this summer and Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata is believed to his No 1 target. (Daily Mail)

West Brom have added Gent winger Moses Simon to their summer wishlist. (Daily Mail)

Hull City defender Harry Maguire this summer as they look to add three defenders, while Burnley’s Michael Keane is also on their list. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are preparing to step up their bid to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 24, with Moussa Sissoko, 27, and Erik Lamela, 25, potentially making way. (Bleacher Report)

Manchester City and Manchester United have both made approaches to sign Bayern Munich’s 22-year-old midfielder Joshua Kimmich. (Kicker)

Manchester United will offer Napoli forward Dries Mertens, 29, a deal that will double his wages. (La Repubblica)

Everton are considering a move for Hull City’s 24-year-old defender Harry Maguire as they look to make three summer signings to boost their backline. (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino has sent out a reminder of the faith he and Tottenham have placed in Eric Dier as Manchester United circle the England international. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is ready to sell 25-year-old playmaker James Rodriguez this summer, with the club hoping to recoup most of the £68m they paid for the Colombia international. Chelsea and Liverpool have both been linked with Rodriguez. (AS)

Crystal Palace and France midfielder Yohan Cabaye, 31, is keen to join Marseille this summer. (Bein Sports, via Evening Standard)

West Ham, Stoke, Everton and Sunderland want Dynamo Kiev and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, 27. (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid are prepared to part with Manchester United target Jose Maria Gimenez – but the 22-year-old Uruguay defender has a £56m release clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool are in danger of being given a transfer ban over claims they tapped up a 12-year-old Stoke City schoolboy player. (Various)

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 20, will return to Chelsea this summer when his two-year loan spell ends. (Sun)

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has met Billy Gilmour’s parents as he tries to prevent the highly rated 15-year-old from joining Chelsea. (Independent)

Roma could sell Leandro Paredes this summer, with Liverpool interested, despite the 22-year-old Argentine midfielder being set to replace the injured Daniele de Rossi in the starting XI. (Calciomercato)