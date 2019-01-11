Paper Talk: Newcastle to rival Liverpool for Turkish sensation

Newcastle have entered the race to sign a £27m Liverpool target, while Chelsea are locked in talks to sign a new midfielder, according to Friday’s papers.

NEWCASTLE JOIN RACE TO LAND £27M LIVERPOOL TARGET

Newcastle have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race for Turkish wonderkid Abdulkadir Omur, but could be asked to pay as much as £27m to secure the Trabzonspor midfielder.

The 19-year-old, who has been labelled the “Turkish Lionel Messi”, has also been attracting interest from Manchester City as Premier League clubs line up to secure his services.

But now reports from Turkey claim that Rafael Benitez’s side are looking to beat their rivals to the player, as they look to turn round what has been a hugely disappointing season so far.

Omur is thought to be available for transfer, but only for a sum of around £27million, with the teenager being tipped to replace Adam Lallana at Anfield.

Liverpool, however, have since rejected claims that they see Omur as a direct replacement for the England midfielder.

AND THE REST

Fulham have turned down a £50m bid for Serbian star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic from an unnamed Chinese club (The Sun)

Tottenham face being forced to play the rest of the season at Wembley if they hit one more delay in moving to their new stadium (The Sun)

Bayern Munich are looking to pip Barcelona for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain ace Adrien Rabiot (The Sun)

Chelsea are locked in talks with Zenit Saint Petersburg over a potential transfer for midfielder Leandro Paredes as they think Cagliari’s £45m-rated Nicolo Barella costs too much (The Sun)

Peter Kenton is appealing to investors to back his Newcastle takeover – by desperately offering a minimum £1m buy-in (The Sun)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says outcast keeper Fraser Forster has no future at the club (The Sun)

Everton are ready to launch a £15m raid for Southampton’s attacking full-back Cedric (The Sun)

Manchester United are fearing they could lose academy star Joshua Bohui as he refused to extend his stay at Old Trafford, with the player being tracked by Barcelona and Monaco (The Sun)

James Collins, 35, has joined Ipswich Town on a free transfer and has signed a six-month deal (The Sun)

West Ham are exploring a move to sign Jonjo Shelvey but will face resistance from Newcastle (Daily Mail)

Gareth Southgate will be at Burnley’s Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday as he considers a shock recall to the England camp for Tom Heaton (Daily Mail)

West Ham defender Reece Oxford, 20, will hold talks with his agent in the coming days over his uncertain future at the London Stadium (Daily Mail)

Liverpool’s Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to leave his Belgian loan club Gent after their signing of Alexander Sorloth from Crystal Palace (Daily Mail)

Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy’s form has alerted Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and the club are now following his progress with a view to a potential bid (Daily Mail)

Reading are leading the chase to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira, 22, on loan (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have told Rennes striker Ismaila Sarr they have a strong interest in signing him at the end of the season (Daily Express)

Gonzalo Higuain’s agent has travelled to London as he looks to start negotiations with Chelsea for a potential transfer but AC Milan have ‘no intention’ of letting him leave (Daily Express)

West Ham turning down the £35m offer from a Chinese club for Marko Arnautovic could open the door for Chelsea as they look for a replacement for Alvaro Morata (Daily Express)

Arsenal and Juventus are set for a summer transfer battle to secure the signing of Kosovo striker Donis Avdijaj, 22, currently playing for Dutch side Willem II (Daily Express)

Arsenal have agreed to meet Ever Banega’s wage demands in the hope of signing the Sevilla midfielder this month (Daily Star)

Manchester United will need to shell out £35m if they want to buy Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld (Daily Star)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is eyeing £4m-rated Olympiakos full-back Omar Elabdellaoui (Daily Star)

Rangers will hold talks with Liverpool at the end of the season over a deal for Ryan Kent as the winger could end up making his loan move permanent (Daily Star)

Leeds’ Jack Clarke could be the subject of a big-money move to the Premier League with four clubs reportedly keeping tabs on him (Daily Star)

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is a fan of Watford star Roberto Pereyra – but a move for him this month remains unlikely (Daily Star)

Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Marseille have been put on alert after Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi’s loan at Valencia was cut short (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have rejected the opportunity to re-sign Eden Hazard’s brother, Thorgan – who is now set to replace Christian Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are in talks to sign Gonzalo Higuain on loan until the end of the season – although Juventus would prefer to sell the striker (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea have rejected Barcelona’s offer to swap Willian for Malcom plus cash (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of captain Jordan Henderson before Saturday’s game at Brighton, with the midfielder having sustained a calf injury (Daily Telegraph)

Celtic are eyeing a move for £4m-rated Olympiakos full-back Omar Elabdellaoui (Daily Record)

Defiant Dundee United fans have vowed to block any bid to bring about a merger with rivals Dundee (Daily Record)

Celtic trio Jack Hendy, Youssouf Mulumbu and Lewis Morgan are set for loan moves in January as boss Brendan Rodgers gave them the green light to leave (Scottish Sun)

Georgios Samaras is considering a shock return to football as he is mulling over an offer from Serie A strugglers Frosinone (Daily Record)

Cammy Smith is set to become another casualty of Oran Kearney’s St Mirren overhaul amid reports he is on his way to Dundee United (Daily Record)