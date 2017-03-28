Paper Talk: Neymar ‘alarm bells ringing’; Napoli’s £20m Liverpool raid

Barcelona fear Neymar will turn his back on them after he held talks with Manchester United, while a Liverpool player is wanted by both Napoli and Southampton, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

BARCELONA FEAR NEYMAR WILL JOIN MAN UTD

Jose Mourinho has reportedly held talks with Barcelona superstar Neymar about a move to Manchester United – news that is said to have set ‘alarm bells ringing’ at the Nou Camp.

United are keen to bring a world-renown forward to the club this summer as they look to return to among the elite of world football and Neymar has emerged as a contender with reports in Spain suggesting the Red Devils are ready to trigger his €200million release clause.

Sport, via The Sun, in following up from Monday’s splash, claim United have already met with the player and are willing to pay him a staggering £416,000-a-week after tax.

But Barcelona are reported to be dismayed by these claims and knowing any deal United can offer Neymar would blow them out the water.

With the player knowing he’ll always be in Lionel Messi’s shadow at the Nou Camp, Barcelona are said to be preparing themselves for the very real prospect that the player will move to Old Trafford should United agree to his release clause.

SOUTHAMPTON AND NAPOLI IN BATTLE TO SIGN MAMADOU SAKHO

Southampton and Napoli are readying summer swoops for Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho, according to reports in both the Daily Star and Daily Mirror.

The Anfield outcast has been in excellent form for Crystal Palace during his loan spell with the Eagles, helping them win three successive games to ease their relegation fears.

Now the papers claim Napoli are leading the charge to sign Sakho and are plotting a £20million bid to team him up with Kalidou Koulibaly in a mean central-defensive partnership.

Southampton are also said to be keen, with the player seen as a long-term replacement for Jose Fonte who left for West Ham in January, while Saints also have fears they could lose Virgil van Dijk this summer too.

Sakho had been frozen out at Liverpool after falling out with Jurgen Klopp during their US tour last summer, and while the Reds boss has discussed the Frenchman’s possible return to Anfield, a parting of ways this summer appears most likely.

AND THE REST

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, could join German champions Bayern Munich this summer (Daily Star)

Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on Southampton defender Cedric Soares ahead of a potential summer swoop (Daily Star)

Schalke midfielder Max Meyer, 21, admits there is a “50-50” chance he will leave the club this summer. Meyer has been linked with Tottenham (Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan are ready to offer Erik Lamela an escape route from Tottenham (Daily Star)

Louis van Gaal could return to football, with the Netherlands open to working with the former Manchester United manager following the sacking of national boss Danny Blind (The Independent)

Lamela is likely to miss the rest of the season as he trains alone after a five-month absence (Daily Mail)

Uruguayan businessman Juan Sartori wants to buy League One Oxford United (Daily Star)

Manchester United are discussing a deal or 15-year-old midfielder Will Vint, the son of Everton’s academy director (Daily Mail)

Brentford midfielder Alan McCormack is wanted by Millwall and MK Dons this summer (Daily Star)

Jesse Lingard has confirmed he is in talks about extending his contract with Manchester United (The Sun)

Everton have put Orlando City striker Cyle Larin on their wanted list as they search for Romelu Lukaku’s replacement (The Sun)

Franck Ribery claims he turned down the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to stay at Bayern Munich in 2009 (The Sun)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce wants Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in a £3m permanent move (The Sun)

Arsenal are lining up a £13m bid for Sporting goalkeeper Rui Patricio to replace Petr Cech (The Sun)

Police are investigating Manchester United fans for alleged homophobic chanting during the FA Cup defeat at Chelsea earlier this month (The Sun)

Chelsea are bracing themselves for a summer-long battle with Real Madrid over Eden Hazard and amid claims the player has already found a house in Madrid (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid will test Chelsea with a world-record bid for Hazard (Daily Mail)

Manchester City winger Jesus Navas is a summer target for former club Sevilla (Daily Mirror)

Thierry Henry wants to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager – and claims he is learning the job now as Belgium No 2 (Daily Mirror)

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is a top transfer option for Chelsea this summer (Daily Mail)

Barcelona have admitted they are open to signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, but anticipate it will be difficult to do a deal with the Serie A giants (Daily Mail)

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu admits it is nice to be linked with a return to Barcelona – but insists he is happy at St Mary’s (Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has made a personal plea to Billy Gilmour in a last-ditch bid to persuade the wonderkid to snub Chelsea (Daily Mail)

West Brom are in talks with defender Craig Dawson over a contract extension (Daily Telegraph)

Claudio Bravo says he is happy to stay at Manchester City, despite losing his place to Willy Caballero (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea have moved into pole position to land £50m-rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool are taking no risks in their preparations for Saturday’s Merseyside derby by hiring a private jet to return Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino from international duty in Brazil (The Guardian)