Paper Talk: Neymar twist puts Man Utd at front of €250m queue

Manchester United are favourites to land Neymar in a €250million deal after an admission from Real Madrid, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has expressed his frustration at Arsenal, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

REAL MADRID ABANDON NEYMAR INTEREST

Manchester United are the most likely club to sign Neymar from PSG this summer, according to reports.

The Daily Express, via Spanish publication Don Balon, claims Real Madrid are believed to have given up on enticing the player back to Spain.

That’s because it’s claimed Real president Florentino Perez believes the outlay would represent too much of a gamble after he was reported to have questioned the Brazilian’s temperament and a perceived attitude problem.

It’s further claimed that Perez has been left disappointed by Neymar’s inability to transform himself into a ‘leader’ while at PSG, while his desire to put country before club has also been cited as a negative.

It all means, according to the reports, that Manchester United are now the favourites to sign the Brazilian superstar in what would be a world-record €250million move this summer.

Jose Mourinho has stated he has no desire to strengthen United’s attack this summer – but it’s believed the club would make the exception for Neymar.

A report last month claimed a United move for Neymar would be funded by the club’s sponsor Chevrolet, who want to use the Brazilian as a marketing tool to help them crack the Asian market.

AND THE REST

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says some of his team-mates looked “resigned” following their second successive 3-0 defeat to Manchester City (The Times)

Mauricio Pochettino says he would walk away from Tottenham if the fans ever turned on him (The Times)

The Premier League faces being the only top European league not to sign up to VAR after La Liga said it wanted to use the system (The Times)

Burnley are the subject of rival £180m takeover bids from American and Middle Eastern investors (The Times)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has refused to discuss his relationship with Jose Mourinho (Daily Express)

Arsene Wenger has lost the support of the Arsenal board after back-to-back defeats to Manchester City (The Sun)

Wenger held a rare dressing-room inquest in the aftermath of Thursday’s humiliating loss to Manchester City (Daily Mail)

Wenger has told his Arsenal players their futures at the club are on the line (Daily Mirror)

Kevin De Bruyne says Leroy Sane can be one of the best players in the world as his potential is “scary” (The Sun)

Roy Hodgson insists he will not turn his back on Crystal Palace, even if a better offer comes along (The Sun)

Stoke are planning to take Kurt Zouma on another loan deal from Chelsea next season – if they remain in the Premier League (The Sun)

Alan Pardew is one game away from the sack as West Brom boss amidst a dressing-room mutiny (Daily Mail)

Jack Butland has begged Gareth Southgate to tell him whether or not he is England No 1 (Daily Mail)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted a move to LA Galaxy is “tempting” after Jose Mourinho said he expected the Sweden striker to leave Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Alan Pardew has held clear-the-air talks with Chris Brunt following their dressing room bust-up (Daily Telegraph)

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will only buy “one or two” players this summer (Daily Telegraph)

Everton boss Sam Allardyce insists Michael Keane will rediscover his England form (Daily Telegraph)

Roberto Firmino should extend his Liverpool contract for the good of the club, says Jurgen Klopp (Daily Telegraph)

Crystal Palace and Newcastle are ready to go into battle in the summer for the signature of Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope (Daily Mirror)

Juventus have warned Emre Can he is not their only midfield option as the Liverpool player weighs up whether to move to Turin (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho has urged Scott McTominay not to allow the tug of war over his international future get to his head (Daily Express)

McTominay is set to turn down Scotland’s advances and commit his international future to England (Daily Star)

Kevin De Bruyne wants Manchester City to secure the Premier League title by beating arch-rivals Manchester United when the sides clash on April 7 (Daily Star)

Hector Bellerin is a summer transfer target for Juventus, who is questioning the direction his career is heading in at Arsenal (The Guardian)

Brenden Rodgers insists he is living the dream at Celtic and has shrugged off suggestions he is in the frame to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal (Daily Record)

Graeme Murty has urged his Rangers players to make it impossible for the board not to offer him the job full-time (Daily Record)

Jurgen Klopp believes Andy Robertson has all the necessary attributes to replace Scott Brown as Scotland captain (Daily Record)