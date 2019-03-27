Unai Emery is planning huge changes at Arsenal with four new signings and up to nine big-name departures, while Adam Johnson wants to raise his profile with the help of another controversial figure, according to Wednesday’s papers.

HUGE SUMMER OF TRANSFER CHANGE AT ARSENAL

Unai Emery is ready to ship out up to nine stars at Arsenal this summer as the Gunners manager prepares wholesale changes to his squad.

The Spaniard has enjoyed an impressive first season in charge to date, though much of his success will be measured on whether Arsenal can secure a top-four finish and, or claim glory in the Europa League, for which they face Napoli in a two-legged quarter-final.

However, the Gunners boss is already pressing on with plans for the summer and with Aaron Ramsey already having agreed to join Juventus, as many as eight other stars could be following him out the exit doors.

The highest-profile casualties look like being Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil, with Emery wanting to take their giant wage bill off from around the club’s necks. According to the Daily Mirror, the Arsenal boss believes the £550,000 a week in wages he could save by offloading the duo would be better off spent elsewhere.

Following them out the exit door will be the retiring Petr Cech and the out-of-contract Danny Welbeck, while the Mirror also reckons the club will listen to offers on Mohamed Elneny, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi.

The paper adds that Emery wants to then bolster his side with four new signings, with a left-back, a central defender, a midfielder, and a wideman all on his shopping list.

Nicolas Tagliafico and Kieran Tierney have been targeted as left-back signings, while Eric Bailly and Ben Godfrey represent possible central defensive recruits.

The club are looking at both Ander Herrera and Nicolo Barella as midfield recruits, though their hopes of signing the latter will likely hinge on whether they claim a Champions League place by the end of the season.

Atletico Madrid’s Gelson Martins – currently on loan at Monaco – looks likely to fill the attacking wide role Emery is seeking.

AND THE REST

Adam Johnson: Hopes to be granted an appeal

Former Premier League footballer Adam Johnson has sought the help of television personality Katie Price to help promote his image after his release from prison for child sex offences (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United will rebuff any approaches for Marcus Rashford or Paul Pogba this summer but face a serious fight to prise Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, with the German club adamant they will not be bullied into selling the rising England star (Daily Telegraph)

A cap on ticket prices for away fans in European club competitions appears close to being agreed after pressure from supporters on leading clubs and UEFA (Daily Telegraph)

Derby County are confident of avoiding punishment from the English Football League, after Birmingham’s nine-point deduction over breaches of the new spending rules (Daily Telegraph)

Declan Rice has admitted he feared he would be booed by England fans for the pro-IRA social media message he posted as a teenager (Daily Telegraph)

Ross Barkley says a change in diet is the reason for his improved form and fitness (Daily Telegraph)

Daniel Sturridge will face a hearing on charges of breaking the Football Association’s betting rules at the end of April (Daily Telegraph)

Ross Barkley says swapping Everton for Chelsea has made a man of him (Daily Mirror)

Harry Kane has declared himself “extremely proud” to be leading a genuinely golden generation of young English players (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have told Callum Hudson-Odoi that they will not sell him this summer even if he refuses to sign a new contract in a stance that could cost them tens of millions of pounds in the transfer market (The Times)

Chelsea will offer Hudson-Odoi counselling after two weeks in which the England teenager has been subjected to racial abuse while representing both his club and country (Daily Mail)

Manchester United believe the progress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made at Old Trafford could save them more than £50m on a new centre back this summer (Daily Mail)

England players’ families and friends were left appalled by the level of racist chanting in Montenegro on Monday night (Daily Mail)

Pep Guardiola is on the verge of signing a multi-million-pound deal with Manchester City’s new kit manufacturer Puma (Daily Mail)

Swansea winger Daniel James says he is talking to the Championship club about signing a new deal. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Leeds United (The Independent)