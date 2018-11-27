Liverpool and Chelsea have been informed they can sign a long-term Bundesliga target, while Arsene Wenger’s return to the game will be at one of European football’s biggest names, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

PREM PAIR TO FIGHT IT OUT OVER PULISIC

Borussia Dortmund are willing to strike a £70m deal with Chelsea or Liverpool for Christian Pulisic – as long as he stays in Germany until the end of the season.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, who claim the Bundesliga title chasers are willing to allow the USA winger to finally move on this summer.

And it’s suggested the highly-rated player will have a straight choice between long-term suitors Chelsea and Liverpool – or move to Ligue 1, with PSG also expressing their interest in the star.

Pulisic has carved out a reputation for himself as one of the Bundesliga’s best players, but with his contract due to expire in 2020, Dortmund know they will have to cash in this summer if the player continues to resist all offers of a new deal.

Liverpool saw a £11million bid for Pulisic rejected in summer 2016, with the player’s stock since rising significantly, while Chelsea are on the lookout for potential replacements for Eden Hazard, who hinted on Monday he could leave for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

With Dortmund riding high in the Bundesliga and with Pulisic having netted three times and provided four assists in all competitions this season, it’s likely the club will receive their £70million asking price for the player this summer.

AND THE REST

Arsene Wenger is interested in a high-profile return to football management with Bayern Munich as the German club look to replace Niko Kovac (Daily Telegraph)

The Labour Party is calling for sports governing bodies to introduce a single unified concussion protocol, including substitutions for head injuries (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United have expressed an interest in West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic but they will not be making a bid for the Austria international in the January window (Daily Telegraph)

Watford and Burnley are among a host of Premier League clubs set to watch Young Boys defender Loris Benito tonight (The Sun)

AC Milan have held talks with Chelsea over potential January deals for Cesc Fabregas, Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen (The Sun)

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has not ruled out signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic (The Sun)

Sadio Mane is a doubt for Liverpool’s game against Paris Saint-Germain after being struck down by illness on Monday evening (The Sun)

Former Southampton keeper Kelvin Davis could be put in caretaker charge of the side if the club sack manager Mark Hughes (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish believes Brexit will help Premier League clubs sign more non-EU players (The Times)

West Ham are willing to wait until the end of the season before resuming talks with Declan Rice over a new contract (The Guardian)

Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz has agreed to join Real Madrid at the end of the season when his contract expires (Daily Express)

The pitch invader who smuggled toy guns into Old Trafford when United hosted Juventus in October, triggering a major security scare, did not have a ticket and strolled into the ground through an open gate (Daily Mail)

Ousmane Dembele has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club in January amid links with Arsenal – and his departure could see Neymar return to the Nou Camp (Daily Mail)

Andres Iniesta has blamed Jose Mourinho for creating divisions in the Spain national side between Real Madrid and Barcelona players (Daily Mail)

UEFA is unhappy with Tottenham’s Wembley pitch ahead of their game against Inter Milan but has still deemed it fit for purpose to avoid complications (Daily Mail)

Peter Beardsley is coaching at non-league Gateshead on a non-contract basis while under investigation over racism allegations at Newcastle (Daily Mail)

Manchester United and Tottenham are monitoring Sampdoria’s 22-year-old defender Joachim Andersen (Daily Mirror)

Galatasaray are interested in signing Liverpool strikers Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi (Daily Mirror)

Mesut Ozil is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal with the prospect of spending more time on the bench at away games with Unai Emery disappointed in his contribution away to Crystal Palace in October (Daily Mirror)