Paper Talk: Midfielder ‘agrees terms’ on Man Utd move

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Ivan Perisic, while another Premier League club are preparing a £45million package to lure Wayne Rooney, all in Sunday’s papers.

UNITED CLOSE IN ON PERISIC

Manchester United are trying to thrash out a deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, according to CalcioMercato.

Inter have set a price of €55million for the 28-year-old Croatia international, but United have so far bid just €40million for Perisic.

The report claims Perisic has agreed personal terms with United and AS report Inter have already lined up a marquee signing to replace the wideman.

Inter want Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, who has also been linked with United. Inter though are willing to spend big and have made a €42million opening offer for James.

United boss Jose Mourinho, who met with Croatian transfer guru Predrag Mijatovic in March, has stepped in to get the Perisic deal over the line, according to the Italian report. And a deal is expected to be agreed soon for Perisic, who scored 10 goals and assisted another six in Serie A this season.

SHOCK STOKE MOVE FOR ROONEY

Stoke are set to make a shock move to get Wayne Rooney on board next season, according to the Mirror.

Former Everton man Rooney has said he will not play for another English club and he is thought to favour a return to Goodison. Everton though have not made an enquiry for the player, whilst Rooney has several offers on the table with MLS and China both options.

Stoke though and their chairman Peter Coates, with the backing of his on-line gambling empire, are hoping to tempt Rooney with a project.

Rooney has 12 months left on his United contract, plus the option of another year and his weekly wage is around £300,000 a week.

AND THE REST

Swansea and Brighton have stepped back into the chase for Arsenal target Henry Onyekuru, the goalscoring winger from Belgian side Eupen. (Mail)

Diego Costa has said he would only leave Chelsea to join Atletico Madrid, while also confirming he has no interest in moving to China before the next World Cup. (Various)

United are poised to offer manager Jose Mourinho, 54, a new five-year contract. (Daily Express)

West Ham are prepared to meet the £140,000-per-week wage demands of Everton’s England midfielder Ross Barkley, 23. (Star)

West Ham want to sign Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford and use Adrian as a makeweight in a deal worth around £25m. (Sun on Sunday)

– Thomas Lemar could be the next Monaco star to be sold with Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham leading the way for the 21-year-old. (L’Equipe)

Rafa Benitez wants to bring Napoli’s Pepe Reina back to the Premier League with Newcastle.(Sun on Sunday)

With speculation over their pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann continuing, Manchester United could also move for another striker, 23-year-old Andrea Belotti of Torino. (IBT, via Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in Italy international Belotti, who could cost £85m. (Sun)

Jose Mourinho says the club’s hopes of landing Griezmann, 26, this summer rest on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are planning to open contract talks with manager Pep Guardiola over a long-term deal beyond the three-year contract he signed on his arrival last summer. (Sunday Mirror)

Injured out-of-contract Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, has several offers from other clubs and will definitely stay in Europe, according to his agent. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City and Arsenal are chasing Dinamo Zagreb starlet David Colina. (Sunday People)

Tottenham and Everton could face a £22m battle to sign Hull City defender Harry Maguire, 24. (Sunday People)

Valencia have given up on keeping Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, 26, with City not willing to accept an offer of below the £15.7m option in his loan contract. (Marca)

Liverpool are ready to challenge Manchester clubs City and United for the signature of Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy, 22. (RMC Sport, via Liverpool Echo)

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has emerged as a shock contender to take over at relegated Middlesbrough. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsene Wenger will this week finally confirm that he is staying at Arsenal for the next two years. (Sunday Express)

Manchester United face competition from Roma for Benfica’s Sweden international central defender Victor Lindelof, 22, who is valued at £35m. (Sunday Mirror)

Newcastle target Michy Batshuayi, 23, has refused to rule out a loan move next season – insisting he is prepared to “go wherever Chelsea” send him. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Kelechi Iheanacho looks set to leave Manchester City as part of Pep Guardiola’s summer overhaul and West Ham are thought to be interested in the 20-year-old Nigeria forward. (Manchester Evening News)

Burnley are considering a move for Everton striker Oumar Niasse, 27, who has hardly played for the Toffees since a £13m move last year, but scored five goals while on loan at Hull for the second half of this season. (Sunday People)

Newly-promoted Brighton are hopeful of landing Chelsea’s 19-year-old striker Tammy Abraham, who scored 23 goals in 41 games on loan to Championship strugglers Bristol City. (Argus)