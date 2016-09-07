Paper Talk: PL duo eye Juve raid; Ivanovic future doubts

Two Premier League sides want to lure Stefano Sturaro from Juventus, while Branislav Ivanovic faces a battle to save his Chelsea career, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

SOUTHAMPTON AND SUNDERLAND KEEN ON STURARO

Juventus and Italy midfielder Stefano Sturaro was approached by Sunderland and Southampton during the transfer window, according to the player’s agent.

The Italy international was linked with a move to the Premier League this summer and it is thought they could come back in for the player in January.

Along with the Saints and Black Cats, reports in Italy earlier in the summer had suggested Chelsea and Crystal Palace were also keen.

And the midfielder’s representative, Carlo Volpi, has confirmed concrete interest from the Premier League.

“Yes, Southampton and Sunderland were interested in Sturaro,” he told Italian website Tutto Juve.

“The latter’s manager, David Moyes, is an admirer since his time at Everton but the discussion has stopped in June because there was no basis to enter into negotiations.

“Nothing has ever been taken into account by Juventus.”

Sturaro, 23, has three years left on his current Juve deal after arriving from Genoa in a £4.2million deal in 2015.

He has made 31 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring two goals.

ARSENAL CONSIDER HOWE AS WENGER SUCCESSOR

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is under serious consideration to become the next Arsenal manager, according to reports.

An exclusive from The Sun’s Neil Ashton reveals that the highly-regarded Bournemouth chief’s name is being discussed in the corridors of power at the Emirates.

The Englishman, who kept Bournemouth in the Premier League last season, has influential admirers at Arsenal who like his diligent approach.

Boss Arsene Wenger’s contract runs out at the end of the season and he has yet to make a decision on his future.

Although Wenger has been told by owner Stan Kroenke that he can extend his deal, they believe Howe can be moulded as a direct replacement if he quits.

Arsenal’s £7.5m a year manager has also been told he has a job for life at the Emirates – which raises the prospect of a role as technical director working with the new manager.

Wenger, who loaned Jack Wilshere to Bournemouth last week, is a firm admirer of Howe’s methods.

AND THE REST

Branislav Ivanovic faces a fight for his Chelsea future with boss Antonio Conte plotting a defensive reshuffle (The Sun)

Leicester want Eduardo Macia – the man who brought Fernando Torres to Liverpool – to become their next director of football (The Sun)

Manchester United and Arsenal are both keen to sign Yaya Toure from Manchester City, claims the player’s agent (Sky Sports)

Jack Wilshere has held talks with Arsene Wenger about signing a new Arsenal contract (The Sun)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stunned his Manchester team-mates by turning up with his own personal physio (The Sun)

Manchester United fans have criticised Feyenoord after receiving a heavily reduced ticket allocation for the Europa League clash (Daily Mail)

Marcus Rashford hopes his hat-trick for England Under-21s has given Sam Allardyce and Jose Mourinho a dilemma (Daily Mail)

Chelsea new boys David Luiz and Marcos Alonso trained together for the first time on Tuesday ahead of Swansea away (Daily Mail)

West Brom have approached Roy Hodgson over a return to replace under-fire manager Tony Pulis (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace face competition to sign free agent and former Arsenal star Mathieu Flamini (Daily Mail)

Liverpool’s international stars returned to training on Tuesday ahead of the Premier League clash with Leicester (Daily Mail)

Joe Hart is not as good as people thought he would be, says former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton (Daily Mail)

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi is poised to face Southampton after shaking off a hip injury (Daily Mail)

New West Ham signing Alvaro Arbeloa, 33, turned down AC Milan in favour of joining the Hammers from Real Madrid (Daily Mail)

Joe Allen believes his move away from Liverpool has boosted his form for Wales and Stoke (Daily Star)

Hull’s Michael Dawson is set for a shock return from injury earlier than expected (Daily Star)

Tottenham are sweating over the fitness of Danny Rose after he played through the pain for England (Daily Telegraph)

Luke Shaw is hoping to prove his fitness to Jose Mourinho so he can play in the Manchester derby (Daily Telegraph)

Christian Benteke rejected a huge-money move to China to sign for Crystal Palace (Daily Express)

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, 23, has hinted that he will move away from the club next season. The Belgium international turned down Italian champions Juventus in the transfer window to continue under new Toffees manager Ronald Koeman (Sport Wereld)