Paul Pogba wants a huge wage to commit his future to Manchester United, while a Brazilian star linked with Arsenal is keen on a switch to England – all in Friday’s papers.

POGBA WANTS HUGE SALARY TO STAY AT UNITED

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, reportedly wants £500,000 a week to stay at Old Trafford.

The Sun reports that the France international is demanding the huge sum to put him up there with Alexis Sanchez as the club’s top-paid player, despite serious doubts about the Chilean striker’s long-term future with the Red Devils.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane is hoping to land fellow Frenchman Pogba, as well as Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, as part of his Bernabeu revamp this summer.

Pogba is said to be flattered by Zidane’s interest but United are willing to do everything in their power to keep the 26-year-old, who has two years left to run on his existing contract – with the option to extend it for a further 12 months.

United are reportedly ready to put a new three-year extension on the table, tying Pogba to Old Trafford until 2024, but his agent Mino Raiola is aware that his player is in high demand and will push United all the way when negotiations begin next week.

The midfielder is currently on a basic wage of £300,000-a-week, significantly less than flop Sanchez’s £505,000.

The report goes on to state that Raiola is also acutely conscious of Solskjaer’s desperation to keep Pogba, with United almost certain to lose out-of-contract midfield pair Ander Herrera and Juan Mata.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are shock £35m contenders to sign Manchester United central defender Eric Bailly in the summer (The Sun)

PSG are plotting their revenge on Manchester United for knocking them out of the Champions League by offering David de Gea £400k-a-week to quit (The Sun)

Arsenal were handed a boost in their pursuit of Wesley Moraes when the Brazilian reiterated he “wants to go to England” (The Sun)

Ander Herrera will pocket £52m if he quits Manchester United for a five-year PSG deal as one of the world’s top-paid stars (The Sun)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently met with the agent of Everton forward Richarlison, according to reports in Brazil (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez will not be demanding a transfer kitty to buy £40m-rated players despite his post-Arsenal comments (Daily Star)

West Ham and Newcastle have both made enquiries for Lyon boss Bruno Genesio, according to reports (Daily Star)

Barcelona are considering selling six stars this summer to raise over £200m with Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti among the likely candidates (Daily Star)

Mike Phelan is seeking assurances over the management structure at Manchester United before agreeing to stay as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s No 2 (Daily Mail)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is having a new food station installed in the canteen at Carrington so his players do not have to queue for their lunch with club staff after training (Daily Mail)

Mario Gotze has teased Liverpool fans about the prospect of a future transfer by revealing he remains in constant contact with former coach Jurgen Klopp (Daily Mail)

Neil Warnock is considering quitting Cardiff City at the end of the season, regardless of whether they escape relegation and remain in the Premier League (Daily Mail)

England manager Gareth Southgate has checked on whether the Democratic Republic of Congo have a genuine chance of persuading Aaron Wan-Bissaka to switch international allegiances (Daily Mail)

Daniel Sturridge is likely to be a notable absentee from the Liverpool squad in Southampton on Friday as his preparation has been hampered by the ongoing investigation into allegations he broke betting rules (Daily Telegraph)

Queens Park Rangers have made former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood their number one choice to replace Steve McClaren as their manager (Evening Standard)

Birmingham’s 16-year-old English forward Romello Mitchell is set to join Southampton (Birmingham Mail)

Rangers have stepped up their bid to land impending free agent Greg Stewart and look set to agree a deal after holding talks in the last 24 hours (Daily Record)

Timothy Weah admits he could agree another Celtic loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain next season (Daily Record)

Alex McLeish has been back at his Hampden Park desk preparing for Scotland’s next game despite speculation over his future (Scottish Sun)

St Mirren keeper Vaclav Hladky has shrugged off the firecracker attack on him – insisting he was only worried for his wife and mum (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen will make a move for Curtis Main in the summer if the Motherwell striker decides he wants to stay in Scotland (Scottish Sun)