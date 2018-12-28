Manchester United have been given a significant lift in their pursuit of a Brazil defender, while Fulham and Newcastle could trade midfielders in January, according to Friday’s newspapers.

EDER MILITAO KEEN ON MAN UTD TRANSFER

Manchester United could welcome Eder Militao to Old Trafford in January, according to reports.

Portuguese paper Correio da Manha, via the Daily Express, claim Porto are struggling to convince him to sign a new deal – meaning the current exit clause in his deal will leave him vulnerable to being poached away.

Porto have held talks over extending Militao’s deal to 2023 – and just as significantly raise his release clause from £45.2million (€50m) to at least £68m (€75m).

However, it’s claimed the centre-half is unwilling to cement his future to the club amid suggestions he has had his head turned by United – and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Brazil defender first emerged as a target for Jose Mourinho earlier this season, and it’s reported that caretaker boss Solskjaer is also keen to lure the player to the club next month.

While the club does have Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo at their disposal, it’s believed another addition in Militao could be on the cards.

Correio da Manha indicate Militao could join United in January – or the deal could be arranged for the summer – if the two clubs come to an arrangement.

AND THE REST

tom cairney fulham

Claudio Ranieri wants to swap Fulham captain Tom Cairney for Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey (The Sun)

Pep Guardiola had his Manchester City squad in for an emergency day of extra training – to practise corners (The Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino is afraid Spurs’ stadium chaos will cost them the title (The Sun)

Gonzalo Higuain is reportedly keen on joining Chelsea in January after asking Juventus for permission to make the move to Stamford Bridge (The Sun)

Timothy Weah is set to snub a late offer from Amiens to seal a loan deal with Celtic (The Sun)

Celtic are considering a move for Brighton teenager Aaron Connolly (The Sun)

Eden Hazard is still not prepared to discuss a new contract at Chelsea until the summer, amid interest from Real Madrid

Brahim Diaz is set to swap Manchester City for Real Madrid after the clubs ‘reached an agreement’ for a £13.6m transfer (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are preparing to offload £75m worth of players in January including Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama (Daily Mail)

Full-back Danny Simpson wants talks with Leicester over his future as he enters the final six months of his contract (Daily Mail)

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy will step up his pursuit of Nathan Redmond and Patrick Bamford in the New Year (Daily Mail)

Oldham sacked manager Frankie Bunn via email following the 6-0 Boxing Day defeat to Carlisle (Daily Mail)

Tottenham believe Real Madrid pose a bigger threat than Manchester United in their fight to hold on to manager Mauricio Pochettino (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United have no intention of selling Paul Pogba, in January or next summer, as executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward deems the 25-year-old to be integral to the club’s plans on and off the pitch (Daily Telegraph)

Joe Cole will take up a coaching role at the Chelsea academy in the new year (Daily Telegraph)

PSG are keen on a £9m January move for Aaron Ramsey (Daily Mirror)

West Ham have offered Samir Nasri a six-month contract worth £80,000-a-week (Daily Mirror)

Lionel Messi has dropped a hint to Barcelona that they should pursue Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong (Daily Express)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has returned to the idea of signing Mo Salah from Liverpool, according to reports in Spain (Daily Star)

Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Sevilla star Ever Banega (Daily Star)

Juventus are close to signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey according to former player Andrea Pirlo (Daily Star)