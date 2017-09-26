Paper Talk: Barca man wants Man Utd move; Alonso’s management plan

Manchester United are the preferred option for an unhappy Barcelona star in January, while Mesut Ozil, Dries Mertens and Philippe Coutinho are also headline makers in Tuesday’s newspapers.

MESSI FAVOURITISM SEES GOMES SEEK BARCELONA EXIT

Andre Gomes has asked agent Jorge Mendes to secure his exit from Barcelona, with Manchester United continuing to be interested in the Portugal midfielder.

According to reports in Spain and via the Daily Star, the Portuguese star knows he is down the pecking order at the Nou Camp with other midfielders preferred by manager Ernesto Valverde.

And it’s claimed Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has told Valverde to play Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic ahead of Andre Gomes, with the latter having played in just two of their six matches so far this season.

Gomes has been linked to United in the past and it’s claimed Jose Mourinho will resurrect efforts to sign the player in January.

The report claims the player is keen to move to Old Trafford and has asked Mendes – who is also Mourinho’s agent – to set the wheels in motion.

However, United would not want to pay the €35m asking price, though rival interest from Tottenham could ensure the price stays high.

AND THE REST

Fenerbahce could mount a bid to prise Mesut Ozil away from Arsenal and from right under the noses of Manchester United, apparently his preferred destination (Daily Express)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to hand Marouane Fellaini, 29, and Marcus Rashford, 19, new contracts at Old Trafford (The Independent)

Leicester City have submitted their appeal to FIFA over the deadline day deal with Sporting Lisbon for midfielder Adrien Silva who remains in limbo (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal could look to Napoli striker Dries Mertens to replace Alexis Sanchez if the Chilean opts not to sign a new contract at the Emirates (The Sun)

Former Arsenal midfielder Fran Merida, 27, who plays for Osasuna in the Spanish second tier, is reportedly a target for Championship side Leeds (The Sun)

Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Genoa whizzkid Pietro Pellegri, but the club’s owner Enrico Preziosi wants £40m for the 16-year-old striker (The Sun)

Real Madrid will offer midfielder Mateo Kovacic to Tottenham as part of a deal to secure Dele Alli, who owner Florentino Perez sees as the next Galactico (The Sun)

Xabi Alonso is set to be the next big-name former player to enter the managerial ranks, although he is coy where his coaching career will begin (The Sun)

Liverpool and Manchester United supporters have been warned of “long spells” in prison if they cause trouble in Moscow this week (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United are preparing to open talks with manager Rafa Benitez about a new contract in the hope of improving the manager’s relationship with owner Mike Ashley (The Times)

Arsene Wenger has hinted Arsenal were approached by Monaco over resurrecting their move for Thomas Lemar only two days before the summer window closed (Daily Express)

Liverpool could be “ready to sell” Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January according to fresh reports in Spain, but only if their Premier League campaign is not going well (Daily Express)

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is a target for Arsenal, has told his club he wants a big pay rise (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho is furious about Shane Long’s tackle on Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, which will rule the Belgian out of their Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow (Daily Express)

Edinson Cavani asked Neymar if he ‘thought he was Lionel Messi’ when he first arrived at Paris Saint-Germain and the pair have enjoyed a strained relationship ever since (Daily Mail)

Youri Tielemans chose a move from Anderlecht to Monaco over Arsenal during the summer because he thought he would get more chances to play (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are plotting a January move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler, whose role has been cut by the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe (Daily Star)