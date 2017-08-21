Paper Talk: £275m Messi bound for Prem; Spurs close in on Argentine

Manchester City are reportedly ready to met Lionel Messi’s mammoth release clause, while Tottenham are closing in on another defender, according to Monday’s papers.

CITY READY TO PAY MESSI RELEASE CLAUSE

Manchester City are reportedly ready to break the world transfer record and meet forward Lionel Messi’s £275m buyout clause at Barcelona.

City are rumoured to have met with Messi’s representatives last week to discuss the possibility of bringing the Argentina superstar to the Premier League.

Messi is said to be unhappy with the state of Barca’s squad after they sold Neymar to PSG and have since struggled to land top targets Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, while former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho’s arrival has been underwhelming to say the least.

Messi, 30, did agree to a new four-year deal with the Catalan giants but that contract has yet to be formally signed, despite Barca announcing it more than six weeks ago.

Should there be any truth in these massive rumours than City will have just 10 days to bring one of the game’s true superstars to these shores.

SPURS CLOSE IN ON ARGENTINEAN DEFENDER

Tottenham are reportedly back in talks with Estudiantes for Argentinean defender Juan Foyth.

Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of his 19-year-old fellow countryman, with Spurs poised to land the centre-half for around £9million.

Tottenham are looking to make another two or three signing before the transfer window shuts on August 31, adding to the £42million arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

Pochettino is looking to strengthen his back-line as doubts continue about Toby Alderweireld’s future at the club, with Chelsea reportedly ready to offer the Belgian star a double your money offer to tempt him to Stamford Bridge.

Foyth, who is an Argentina Under-20 international, is regarded as one of the best young talents in South American football and a deal is expected to be done in the coming days after Spurs beat off competition from PSG and Inter Milan, according to the report in the Daily Mail.

AND THE REST

Chelsea plan to tempt Toby Alderweireld away from Tottenham with a “double your money” contract offer.

Chelsea and AC Milan have been put on alert after Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said he needs to leave the club if he is to grow (The Sun)



Swansea hope to snap up Colombian right-back Santiago Arias from PSV (The Sun)

Phil Jones insists Manchester United still have to prove their title credentials after their flying start to the season (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger has warned Alexis Sanchez will not instantly solve Arsenal’s scoring woes when he returns to action (Daily Mirror)

West Brom are eyeing an £18m move for Tottenham central defender Kevin Wimmer (Daily Mirror)



Arsenal have offered winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a four-year contract worth £125,000 a week to fend off interest from Chelsea (Daily Star)

Barcelona are set to pay the £36m release clause of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri (Daily Mail)

Newcastle scouts were sent to watch Sampdoria’s Dennis Praet on Sunday (Daily Mail)

Leicester are chasing Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, with Oliver Burke a target replacement for the Eagles (Daily Mail)



Watford boss Marco Silva is closing on the loan signing of Benfica forward Andre Carrillo (Daily Mail)

Manchester City’s Samir Nasri flew to Turkey on Sunday and is expected to join Antalyaspor (Daily Mail)

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta, 33, whose contract expires next summer, has hinted that it is not certain he will stay at the club (Daily Mail)



Slaven Bilic is not planning defensive reinforcements at West Ham, despite their frailties at the back (Daily Telegraph)

Chris Wood will be the first of a number of new faces through the door at Burnley before the transfer deadline (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester players have told supporters not to question Riyad Mahrez’s commitment to the team (Daily Telegraph)



Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer is keen on Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho, but admits the price is too high (The Guardian)

Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells has joined Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes on Wolves’ shortlist of transfer targets (Birmingham Mail)