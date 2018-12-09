Paper Talk: Barcelona register £200m interest in Prem star

Tottenham are worried about losing a £200m man to Barcelona, while PSG are ready to battle for the signature of a Chelsea ace, according to Sunday’s papers.

SPURS FEARING HUGE BID FOR KEY MAN

Barcelona are ready to make £200m-rated Tottenham Harry Kane their top summer target, according to a report.

An exclusive from the Star claims that Barca are ‘hellbent’ on landing the England international in the summer and will pay huge money to do so.

With current striker Luis Suarez nearing 32 and with a recent history of knee issues, the Catalan giants are looking for his successor.

However, the report also claims that Spurs “are desperate to keep the England skipper ahead of moving to the new White Hart Lane but the severe delays in finishing their stadium – and inevitable spiralling costs as a result – leave them vulnerable to any bid of £150m-plus for Kane”.

Kane is not the only player on Barcelona’s list though, with Paris St-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Greizmann and Everton’s Richarlison also on the radar.

AND THE REST

Paris St-Germain want to sign Chelsea’s 27-year-old Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard in the summer, but will face competition from Real Madrid and Juventus. (Mirror)

Manchester United will have to pay more than £90m for 27-year-old Napoliand Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who is Jose Mourinho’s top defensive target in the January transfer window. (Times)

Manchester City will make one final attempt to convince Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, 19, to stay at the club instead of joining Real Madrid in January. (Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is furious his side have lost out on Ajax’s Frenkie De Jong, 21, with Paris St-Germain set to land the Dutch midfielder. (Mirror)

Arsenal are considering selling former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, for £25m in January. (Mail)

Chelsea are preparing a £20m bid for Napoli and Albania right-back Elseid Hysaj, 24. (Sun)

England striker Danny Welbeck, 28, will be released by Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the season and will be offered the chance to join Galatasaray. (Mirror)

Manchester City are ready to offer £50m for Roma and Turkey winger Cengiz Under, 21. (Express)

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin would consider hosting the Champions League final outside of Europe if the demand was there. (Sun)

Tottenham are tracking Bristol City’s England Under-21 defender Lloyd Kelly, joining Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in pursuit of the 20-year-old. (Mirror)

West Ham’s English striker Andy Carroll, 29, wants to stay beyond the summer, when his contract ends. (Talksport)

Manchester United have held talks with Amiens as they try to agree a compensation package for France Under-16 forward Noam Emeran. The 16-year-old has also interested Paris St Germain and Juventus. (Mail)

Wolves defender Willy Boly, 27, has been approached by Ivory Coast to play for them internationally despite having represented France – where he was born – at junior level. (Mail)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton does not believe Burnley, who beat his side on Saturday to move out of the bottom three, will be in relegation trouble this season. (Argus)

Everton manager Marco Silva is considering a potential switch of system to fit in-form centre backs Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Kurt Zouma into the same side. (Liverpool Echo)

Cardiff are considering a loan move for Everton and Senegal striker Oumar Niasse, 28. (Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was in jovial mood in his news conference after the win against Fulham, asking if a lack of water was to save money for the January transfer window. (Express)