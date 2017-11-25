Paper Talk: Prem giants plot £100m move; Cristiano furious at Real

Chelsea have joined the race for a star Serie A striker, while Cristiano Ronaldo is furious with Real Madrid yet again, according to Saturday’s papers

CHELSEA PLOT £100m MOVE

Chelsea are planning a £100m deal for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, according to a report in The Sun.

The Argentine has been in red-hot form for the Serie A side this year and speculation has recently arisen that he could make the switch the Real Madrid.

Despite this, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti believes that Icardi could stay with Inter “forever”, hinting that he has no immediate plans to leave the club.

Spalletti is quoted as saying: “Who does not want Icardi?

“ I love him at Inter and when I talk to him I can sense that the city, his team-mates, the club, the fans are all things to which he is strongly attached.

“I am convinced he can stay at Inter forever.”

No approach has yet been made by Chelsea, the report confirms.

AND THE REST

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, despite the Portuguese only moving to the Etihad in the summer (Daily Express)

Manchester United are set to miss out on Mesut Ozil, with Barcelona ready to sign him on a £350,000-a-week pre-contract in January (Daily Mirror)

Emre Can has agreed a deal with Juventus, and is likely to move to the Italian champions when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season (Daily Star)

Alan Pardew is close to joining West Brom as their new manager, having met the club twice this week to discuss the role (Daily Mail)

Tony Pulis is being lined up by Swansea to replace Paul Clement as manager, should they decide to sack the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich assistant coach (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has also blocked the club from signing Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi, due to his relationship with fellow Argentine Lionel Messi (Daily Express)

Manchester City are closing in on a huge £50m-a-year kit deal with Puma that will help them to close the commercial gap on rivals Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Cristiano Ronaldo is furious with the Real Madrid hierarchy’s plans to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich (Daily Express)

Fiorentina are the latest side to show interest in Henry Onyekuru, the Everton striker on loan at Anderlecht, following in the footsteps of Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus (The Sun)

Manchester United should consider signing PSG outcast Javier Pastore, insists club legend Eric Cantona (Daily Express)

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City won’t be complacent when they visit Huddersfield today, unlike Manchester United were when they were beaten 2-1 by The Terriers earlier this season (Daily Telegraph)