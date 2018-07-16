Paper Talk: Defender happy to leave Man Utd on free transfer

Chelsea have taken a bold stance amid persistent £200m links involving one of their stars, while Man Utd are back in for a €50m winger, according to Monday’s papers.

REAL MADRID EYE £200M RONALDO REPLACEMENT

Chelsea are ready to resists bids below £200million for star winger Eden Hazard this summer, a report claims.

There have been widespread suggestions that Spanish giants Real Madrid will move for the Belgium international as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, it has also been claimed that Barcelona are interested in the 27-year-old, who enjoyed an impressive World Cup campaign in Russia.

However, The Times on Monday states that both sides would have to fork out a world record transfer fee in excess of £200m for Chelsea to sell.

The Guardian meanwhile suggests that the Blues doubt that any side can match their valuation of the Chelsea No.10, who joined from Lille back in 2012.

Hazard sealed Belgium’s 2-0 victory against England in the third-place play-off in St Petersburg by scoring a late goal after Thomas Meunier had given them an early lead.

He then hinted at a possible move to Real Madrid, with whom he has been linked since the end of the season, telling Belgian newspaper HLN: “After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup.

“I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination.”

AND THE REST

Manchester United may go back in for Ivan Perisic after his impressive performances for his country (BBC Sport)

Chelsea’s Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says the contract he has been offered by the Blues is “different than I can have” elsewhere. The 26-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid. (Mirror)

Courtois says of Chelsea team-mate and compatriot Eden Hazard: “Wherever I go, Hazard must come along.” (Evening Standard)

England defender Luke Shaw, 23, is prepared to leave Manchester United as a free agent if he does not establish himself as Jose Mourinho’s first-choice left-back this season. (Manchester Evening News)

Fulham are set to make an ambitious move for Bordeaux’s Brazilian winger Malcom, 21. (Sun)

Besiktas have been offered West Ham’s English striker Andy Carroll, 29, on loan. (Fanatik, via 90min)

Crystal Palace have joined Bournemouth in the race for Brentford’s £8m-rated English forward Ollie Watkins, 22. (Sun)

Derby boss Frank Lampard is close to signing Liverpool’s Wales winger Harry Wilson, 21, on loan. (Mirror)

Manchester City’s Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, 18, says he is not looking for a loan move next season in order to get first-team experience. (Manchester Evening News)

Leicester City have signed English former Tottenham striker Ryan Loft, 20, on a two-year deal. (Sky Sports, via Leicester Mercury)