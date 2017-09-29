Paper Talk: Silva considers Milan; Inter step up interest in Arsenal ace

A Manchester City playmaker is considering a move to AC Milan, while Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf could become the new manager of a struggling League One side, according to Friday’s papers.

CITY STAR EYES MILAN SWITCH

Manchester City playmaker David Silva is reportedly eyeing up a move to AC Milan after putting his City contract talks on hold.

The Spaniard has made an impressive start to the new season and already has six assists to his name for Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring City side.

The 31-year-old has two years remaining on his current Etihad contract and although City are keen for the Spain star to extend that deal, it is thought that Silva is weighing up alternative options – having been at City since 2010.

Indeed, TMW claims that Milan are planning on adding Silva to their ranks as they look to compete with Juventus and become the dominant force in Serie A once again.

The cash-rich San Siro giants landed high-profile names in Leonardo Bonucci and Hakan Calhanoglu during the summer and now want Silva to boost their attacking options.

AND THE REST

Swansea, Brighton and Sunderland are all keen on 18-year-old West Brom striker Tyler Roberts, who is on loan at Walsall (Daily Mirror)

Four-time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf has been interviewed by Oldham Athletic for the vacant manager’s job at Boundary Park (Daily Mail)



Inter Milan’s president has confirmed the club’s interest in Mesut Ozil, with the Germany international free to discuss a deal in January (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he fears the sack if he doesn’t win the Premier League title this season (The Sun)

Gareth Southgate has banned his England players from partying in Russia next summer (The Sun)

Carlo Ancelotti is back in the West Ham frame after his dramatic sacking by German giants Bayern Munich (Daily Mail)



Manchester United have snapped up five of Huddersfield Town’s fledgling talents after the downgrading of the Yorkshire club’s academy (Daily Mail)

Alvaro Morata has expressed his delight at playing alongside Eden Hazard, describing the Belgian as “one of the three best players in the world” (The Guardian)

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Moussa Sissoko is still at Tottenham only because of a lack of offers for him over the summer (The Guardian)



Manchester United fear Paul Pogba will not return to action before November’s international break as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United’s stand-in captain Ashley Young wants a new contract after featuring regularly under Jose Mourinho this season (Daily Telegraph)

England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that some of the players in his squad “do not deserve to be there” (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United can recall 21-year-old on-loan midfielder Andreas Pereira in January, according to Valencia director Mateu Alemany (Daily Star)



Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is unlikely to recover from the thigh injury he sustained against CSKA Moscow in time to play Crystal Palace this weekend (Daily Star)

Forgotten man Henri Saivet has vowed to salvage his Newcastle career (Daily Star)

Alvaro Morata has suggested Zinedine Zidane didn’t believe in him at Real Madrid – and that’s why he wanted to join Chelsea (Daily Express)

Bayern Munich could be poised to choose the unheralded Julian Nagelsmann as their new coach after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked on Thursday (The Times)