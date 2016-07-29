Paper Talk: Prem rivals target Ramsey; Lacazette ceiling

Manchester City have not given up hope on signing Arsenal schemer Aaron Ramsey, while the Gunners have set a price ceiling for Alexandre Lacazette.

GUNNERS WON’T BREAK BANK FOR LACAZETTE

Arsenal will not spend more than £33.7million on Lyon’s France striker Alexandre Lacazette, claim Squawka.

The Gunners made a £29.5million offer for the player last month, but Lyon rejected the bid for the 25-year-old.

Arsene Wenger, who tried to tempt Jamie Vardy to The Emirates in the summer, is believed to be planning an improved offer for the striker but he will not pay more than the €40million that Chelsea paid for Michy Batshuayi.

The Gunners boss claimed he was looking for one more addition to his squad after the 2-1 success over the MLS All-stars.

CITY STILL CHASING RAMSEY

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and his management team “haven’t given up pursuing” Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, according to a report.

The 25-year-old remains a top target for Guardiola, despite the Gunners’ resistance to sell the Wales star, according to Transfer market web.

Ramsey, who was linked with a move to City earlier in the year as soon as Guardiola was confirmed as City’s new boss, has also been mentioned as a target for Manchester United, but Arsene Wenger is desperate to keep hold of the player, who signed from Cardiff for £4.8million in 2008.

Gael Clichy, Samir Nasri and Bacary Sagna have all made the move from Arsenal to City in recent years and Guardiola is prepared to considerably increase Ramsey’s £4.4million annual salary to see him follow in their footsteps.

Ramsey is contracted until 2018 at The Emirates.

AND THE REST

Manchester United and Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, 31, could become the first big-name casualty of new manager Jose Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford. (Daily Express)

Wales striker Hal Robson-Kanu is attracting interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Sevilla. (Sky Sports)

Mourinho is planning a clearout at United with nine players set to leave to make way for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, 23. (Sun)

If United fail to sign Pogba, then they will target his France international team-mate Blaise Matuidi, 29, who plays for Paris St-Germain. (Manchester Evening News)

German champions Bayern Munich have stopped new England manager Sam Allardyce from adding their assistant manager Paul Clement to his backroom team. (Various)

Colombian striker Marlos Moreno is set to join Manchester City after the 19-year-old’s agent confirmed an £8m move from Atletico Nacional.(Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are planning a move for Paris St-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, 23, after accepting defeat in their pursuit of Paul Pogba. (AS)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is considering using England midfielder James Milner, 30, as an emergency left-back after giving up on signing Ben Chilwell, 19, from Leicester City. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham are interested in signing Yunus Malli from Mainz, the attacking midfielder has a £7.5m clause in his contract. (Mirror)

Manchester City are struggling to offload unwanted stars Yaya Toure, Jesus Navas, Wilfried Bony and Aleksandar Kolarov. (Mirror)

West Ham’s new home at the Olympic Stadium could be rebranded the Tesco Stadium. (Mail)

Leicester No.2 Craig Shakespeare is the coach Sam Allardyce wants to join his backroom team. (Star)

West Ham’s 17-year-old defender Reece Oxford, valued at £18m by the Hammers, wants first-team assurances from the club after interest from Manchester United. (Evening Standard)

West Ham are close to signing 26-year-old Swansea City forward Andre Ayew for £16m. (Sun)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, 46, has described the Premier League as “attractive” and hinted his future could be in England. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has hinted that 23-year-old Spanish forward Jese, a target for Arsenal and Liverpool, could be set for a move away from the Bernabeu. (Metro)

Arsenal are in talks to sign Valencia’s 24-year-old Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi. (Sky Germany)

Everton defender Leighton Baines, 31, is set to sign a new contract with the Toffees. (Liverpool Echo)

Stoke City’s former England striker Peter Crouch, 35, is the latest forward being linked with a move to Swansea City. (South Wales Evening Post)

Newcastle United have not received a bid for Ayoze Perez, 23, from Barcelona – despite reports of a £15m offer for the Spanish forward. (The Chronicle)

Everton striker Oumar Niasse, 26, is set to leave the club after being left out of the pre-season trip to Germany – Niasse only joined the Merseyside club in January for £13.5m. (Sky Sports)

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Benfica’s Argentina striker Eduardo Salvio, 26. (Sunderland Echo)

Manchester City target Gabriel Jesus, 19, is on the verge of completing a transfer away from Palmeiras – but the Brazilian forward has not confirmed his destination. (TalkSPORT)

West Brom will try to sign left-back Charlie Taylor from Leeds United. (Sun)

Burnley are leading the chase to sign Leeds’ wantaway left-back Charlie Taylor. (Mirror)

Liverpool are hoping to bring Lyon’s teenage defender Jordy Gaspar to Anfield. (Sun)

Sunderland striker Jermaine Defoe is likely to miss the start of the season because of a thigh injury. (Sun)