Paper Talk: Arsenal star makes contract U-turn; Man City eye Shakhtar ace

Three Premier League clubs are battling for a £20m-rated star, while details of an Alexis Sanchez U-turn have emerged, all in Sunday’s papers.

TRIO BATTLE FOR SHEFFIELD UNITED TALENT

Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton are eyeing a move for £20m-rated Sheffield United midfielder David Brooks, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report claims that the Blades fear losing the 20-year-old in Jnuary despite recently tying him down to a new four-year deal.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is reluctant to let the young star leave, however the club would not be able to turn down a big offer for their prized asset.

Wilder previously said: ”There’s a lot of off-the-record conversations, whether it be agents, or even clubs themselves asking what we are doing.

“But nothing changes from my point of view. David is not for sale because he is part and parcel of what we are doing going forward.”

Brooks has scored twice in 17 senior appearances for the Blades, but despite this he is attracting interest from a number of top clubs.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are holding off handing Jose Mourinho a new contract (Mirror)

Pep Guardiola has an interest in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred as Manchester City plan to bolster their midfield options next summer (Mail)

Joe Hart is willing to move back to Italy in January to save his England World Cup dream (Sun)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is still keen to press ahead with plans to land French international Steven N’Zonzi when the transfer window opens next week (Express)

Arsenal are leading the chase for Bundesliga hot-shot Leon Bailey – and want to sign the £30m rated Bayer Leverkusen winger next month (Mirror)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah wants a move to Real Madrid and has told his agent to sort out a deal (Star)

Jose Mourinho is ready to loan Ryan Sessegnon back to Fulham to make sure Manchester United land the £25m youngster (Sun)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made Inter Milan central defender Milan Skriniar his No 1 January transfer target (Express)

Arsenal and Manchester Utd to battle it out for £35.5m-rated Juventus star Daniele Rugani (Star)

Olivier Giroud’s agent is due in London for crunch talks this week over the Arsenal striker’s future (Mirror)

Manchester United’s plans to increase Old Trafford’s capacity have hit the buffers over staggering £750m costs (Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino is ready to launch a double January transfer swoop for Ross Barkley and Luke Shaw to revive Tottenham’s bid for honours (Express)

Alexis Sanchez shook hands on a new Arsenal deal, but changed his mind after Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich (Mirror)

Ajax star Frenkie de Jong is the latest defensive midfielder to be checked out by Man City (Star)

Chelsea want to recall Mason Mount from his loan at Vitesse Arnhem (Sun)

Liverpool are close to agreeing a £70m deal with Southampton to sign Virgil van Dijk (Express)

Dele Alli has to quit­ Tottenham if Real Madrid or Barcelona make moves for him this summer, according to Jermaine Jenas (Mirror)

West Ham boss David Moyes faces a losing battle to land Steven N’Zonzi – but is eyeing a shock move for Scotland midfielder John McGinn (Sun)

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is hoping to be reunited with Wales and Liverpool star Ben Woodburn in the January transfer window (Mirror)

Rafa Benitez will listen to offers for out-of-favour Newcastle trio Jack Colback, Mohamed Diame and Rolando Aarons in January (Sun)