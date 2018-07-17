Paper Talk: Prem suitors frustrated as Euro giants line up Rose

PSG are targeting moves for a pair of reported Manchester United targets, while Maurizio Sarri wants to keep four Chelsea stars, according to Tuesday’s papers.

EURO GIANTS MONITOR ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL

Paris Saint-Germain are keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding Tottenham defender Danny Rose, it have been claimed.

Reports in France (via The Sun) suggest that Rose has emerged as a target for new PSG boss Thomas Tuchel this summer.

The former Dortmund boss is eyeing a replacement for Yuri Berchiche, who left the club to secure a move to Athletic Bilbao earlier in July.

The England international was a target for both Manchester club’s last year, before a knee injury halted his progress.

Then followed the interview where Rose was critical of Tottenham’s transfer policy and wage structure, while in December it was reported that Spurs had put a £50m price tag on him.

The London Evening Standard claimed in April that Jose Mourinho could return for Rose this summer as he looks to solve his left-back issues long term.

Borussia Dortmund’s impressive full-back Raphael Guerrero and Alex Sandro of Juventus have also been put on PSG’s shortlist, the report claims.

Duncan Castles of the Times recently stated that United had agreed terms with Sandro over a summer move.

However, it is also believed that Juve have slapped a €60m price tag on the Brazilian.

AND THE REST

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri hopes to hold on to key quartet of Belgium forward Eden Hazard, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Brazil midfielder Willian and France midfielder N’Golo Kante, after their heroics at the World Cup. (The Sun)

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has told Chelsea forward Eden Hazard he must consider a move away from Stamford Bridge, amid interest from Real Madrid. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are set to miss out on Gareth Bale, with the 29-year-old Wales forward expected to be told he is key to new Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui’s plans. (The Guardian)

Manchester City are unwilling to meet Real Madrid’s £80m valuation of 24-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea are discussing a £53m move for Juventus and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 30. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle and Celtic are interested in Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta, 24, who is valued at £18m by Cruzeiro. (The Sun)

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is set to miss the first four games of the Premier League season after being called up to the South Korea squad for the Asian Games. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City’s England defender John Stones will dismiss worries about World Cup fatigue and be ready for his club’s meeting with Chelsea in the Community Shield. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool defenders Joel Matip and Joe Gomez could capitalise on team-mate Dejan Lovren’s World Cup exploits and partner Virgil van Dijk while the Croatia international is given time to rest. (Liverpool Echo)

Southampton have distanced themselves from reports they want Liverpool’s 25-year-old English forward Danny Ings. (Daily Echo)

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery is preparing to trim his squad – and the futures of England striker Danny Welbeck, 27, and Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, 29, are in doubt. (Daily Telegraph)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is “going nowhere for four years” according to manager Roy Hodgson. The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international is a target for Everton, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester’s Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa, 25, is being widely linked with a £40m move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. (Leicester Mercury)

Newcastle’s English defender Jamaal Lascelles, 24, has no intention of leaving amid interest from other Premier League clubs. (The Times)

Lyon and France midfielder Nabil Fekir, 24, has dropped a hint a move to Liverpool is still possible. (Metro)

Derby are close to signing England youth midfielder Mason Mount, 19, on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Southampton captain Jose Fonte, 34 is without a club as the Portugal defender’s contract at Chinese outfit Dalian Yifang was terminated early. (Daily Echo)

Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, 31, is close to signing a deal to join A-League side Central Coast Mariners. (Daily Telegraph)