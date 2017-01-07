Paper Talk: PSG in sneaky Alexis plot; old boy’s Man Utd return

There’s shocking claims made about Paris Saint-Germain and their interest in Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, while Patrice Evra’s possible return to Manchester United has been explained, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

PSG ‘URGE SANCHEZ TO DELAY ARSENAL TALKS TO MAKE SUMMER MOVE’

Alexis Sanchez has been urged to stall on a new Arsenal deal by PSG, who are plotting a cut-price £60m summer move for the Chilean star in the summer.

The serious accusation is made by the Daily Mirror, who claim the Parisians have used below the belt tactics to land the Gunners superstar for below market value. In today’s market, the player could probably expect to fetch nearer the £85million mark had he been tied to a longer contract.

But with just 18 months left to run on his current deal, Arsenal know they’ll likely have to cash in on the player this summer should he refuse to sign a new deal, given the following window in January 2018, he’ll be able to negotiate a free transfer elsewhere.

The Mirror claims PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert is a huge fan of the 28-year-old forward whose representatives have been made aware that PSG are hoping the current impasse continues until the end of the season.

The Gunners are prepared to pay Sanchez around £200,000-a-week to stay but the Chile international already has offers of double that amount to go to China.

PSG would also be able to better the wages on offer at Arsenal.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in the player, and while the duo are monitoring the situation, it’s claimed Arsenal do not want to sell to a Premier League rival.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has insisted his star man wants to commit himself to the club – but maintained there remains a limit to the amount the Gunners can pay.

The player himself has admitted that London life is “stressful”, while it was claimed earlier in the week that a number of his Arsenal team-mates are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ that Sanchez will quit the club at the end of the season.

MANCHESTER UNITED DO WANT EVRA BACK – BUT IN NEW CAPACITY

Patrice Evra has been offered a return to Manchester United – but only as a coach, according to reports in Italy.

The Frenchman spent eight successful years with the club after arriving in January 2006, but reports this week have heavily linked him with a shock return to Old Trafford.

The Juventus player has reportedly fallen out with coach Massimiliano Allegri, making just six appearances in the league this season.

And after it was reported that Jose Mourinho was making plans to bring the Frenchman back into the fold, Rio Ferdinand fuelled speculation when he wrote on Instagram: “Patrice Evra, I’m hearing through social media you are coming home.”

However, the Gazetta dello Sport claim Mourinho only wants Evra, 35, back in a coaching capacity, though a player-coach role isn’t to be ruled out either should the player really push for it.

Evra’s Juventus contract is due to expire at the end of the season and it’s claimed United could get the Frenchman back on board by paying Juventus a £1million fee.

Mourinho is still decide on his first-choice left-back at Old Trafford. Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have all featured in that position for United this term.

Shaw was a regular starter for the first few months of the campaign before Mourinho questioned his commitment back in October.

AND THE REST

Arsenal will hand Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker new deals as Arsene Wenger salutes the pair’s leadership qualities (Daily Mirror)

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has confirmed interest in Stoke forward Bojan Krkic as the Teessiders look for attacking additions (Daily Mirror)

Pep Guardiola is hopeful of landing Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber on a six-month loan deal (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have appointed the scout who used to work for rivals Liverpool and found Raheem Sterling (The Sun)

Chris Martin will once again refuse to play for Fulham in tomorrow’s third-round tie at Cardiff as he continues his bid to try and force an end to his loan spell (The Sun)

Crystal Palace could snap up Montepellier’s Jerome Roussillon to solve their left-back woes (The Sun)

Henri Lansbury is in limbo amid a Nottingham Forest transfer war (The Sun)

Tottenham have dropped their interest in Wilfried Zaha this month – but will move for him at the end of the season (The Sun)

Everton and West Brom are battling it out for Standard Liege striker Ishak Belfodil (The Sun)

Ipswich and Bristol City are set for a £1.5m battle over Barnsley star Marley Watkins (The Sun)

Saido Berahino’s West Brom career looks to be over after he was axed from the squad for today’s FA Cup clash with Derby (Daily Star)

Manchester City and Liverpool have been told Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is not for sale (Daily Star)

Aston Villa want to re-sign Fabian Delph – the man branded a “snake” by the club’s fans – on loan until the end of the season (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are weighing up a surprise bid for the Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente – even though the Blues are still not keen on loaning out Michy Batshuayi (Daily Telegraph)

Chinese Super League is ready to offer £800,000 a week to top English talent in the Premier League with Dele Alli and Harry Kane top of the list (Daily Mail)

David Beckham is running out of time to see plans through for the proposed Major League Soccer franchise in Miami (Daily Mail)

Reading boss Jaap Stam is hoping he will get a warm reception from Manchester United fans despite his abrupt exit from the club 16 years ago (Daily Mail)

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri is eyeing a £8m swoop for Sassuolo’s Francesco Acerbi as he steps up his defender search (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are ready to rival West Ham’s attempts to sign the Hull striker Robert Snodgrass, with the Scotland international expected to cost up to £9m despite having just 18 months remaining on his contract (The Guardian)

Javier Hernandez looks set to leave Bayer Leverkusen after apparently falling out with teammates, with a return to the Premier League being mooted (The Independent)

Celtic legend Stiliyan Petrov reckons his former club should cash in on Moussa Dembele but has urged them not to sell him for a penny less than £25m (Daily Record)