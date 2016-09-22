Paper Talk: Liverpool’s Pulisic hope; United want Ramos (again)

Sergio Ramos: Linked with January move to Chelsea or Liverpool

Liverpool have been given fresh optimism of a January deal for Christian Pulisic, while Manchester United could finally be set to land long-term target Sergio Ramos for £42million, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED BACK IN FOR SERGIO RAMOS

Manchester United are ready to splash £42million to finally sign long-term target Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid.

The Spain international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past, most notably in one of the most drawn out transfer sagas two summers ago, but eventually stayed put at the Bernebeu.

However, according to Calciomercato, the Red Devils are now prepared to go all out for the centre-back.

Having seen the club fail in the past, Jose Mourinho is reportedly determined to land the Spain and Real captain and will make his move in January.

PULISIC GIVES LIVERPOOL HOPE

Christian Pulisic is stalling on a new deal at Borussia Dortmund, sparking fresh speculation over a January move to Liverpool.

The Reds made an £11million bid for the United States international at the end of the summer transfer window, but saw this rejected by Jurgen Klopp‘s former side.

Pulisic has made three appearances for Dortmund so far this season, most recently in their 5-1 victory away to VfL Wolfsburg.

In this time, the 18-year-old, has scored one goal and laid on a further three assists, highlighting his potential as one of Europe’s finest young talents.

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Grant Wahl, Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to tie Pulisic down to a new long-term deal.

But he is in “wait-and-see mode,” awaiting clarity over his role, with the game time he receives this season central to his decision over whether to extend beyond 2019.

Wahl also suggests that Klopp is weighing up a new bid for Pulisic, “either in January or next summer.”

Pulisic is said to be operating “beyond his salary” at this stage, and if he continues his swift progression at the Westfalenstadion, he would warrant a big-money contract in the near future.

Pulisic recently admitted his love for Liverpool’s great rivals Manchester United.

AND THE REST

Arsene Wenger is plotting a £40m raid on Real Madrid to sign striker Karim Benzema next summer (Daily Star)

Swansea City could approach Ryan Giggs if ‘dead man walking’ Francesco Guidolin is removed as manager – chairman Huw Jenkins considered a move for the former Manchester United assistant earlier this summer but was blocked by the club’s new American owners (Daily Telegraph)

Wales manager Chris Coleman is also in the frame to replace Guidolin if Swansea choose to sack the 60-year-old (Bleacher Report)

Manchester City face a FIFA enquiry after being accused of ‘trafficking’ schoolboy Benjamin Garre, a player they signed from Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield under the noses of Manchester United and Barcelona when he turned 16 (Daily Telegraph)

Yaya Toure is furious with agent Dimitri Seluk after his shocking rant against Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (Daily Star)

Toure will have his choice of clubs in January when the nightmare last few months of his Manchester City career are expected to come to an end (Daily Mirror)

Jon Obi Mikel expects to leave Chelsea in January and is mulling over options in MLS (Daily Star)

Aston Villa are hopeful of signing Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, a previous target for Chelsea (Daily Star)

England will recall Red Devils’ striker Marcus Rashford, 18, for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia next month in place of the injured Harry Kane, 23 (Daily Mail)

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, 28, will end speculation of a reunion with Guardiola by signing a new five-year contract at the Spanish champions (talkSPORT)

Arsenal are growing increasingly concerned over midfielder Aaron Ramsey’s slow recovery from a hamstring injury (The Sun)

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 19, has said a phone call from manager Pep Guardiola persuaded him to choose Manchester City over Manchester United. He will join the Blues in January (Manchester Evening News)

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, 23, could be set for an England debut after impressing Sam Allardyce in the opening games of the season (The Independent)

QPR owner Tony Fernandes wants Steve McClaren to join the club in a senior role as he looks to engineer a recovery from their slow start to the season (The Sun)

Emmanuel Adebayor has been accused of smoking and drinking by French club Lyon after they rejected the chance to sign the striker (The Sun)

Tottenham are confident of beating off competition from Liverpool to sign Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon in January (Daily Mirror)

Everton, West Brom and Crystal Palace are among a host of Premier League clubs to have scouted Norwich City twins Jacob and Josh Murphy (Daily Mirror)

Hatem Ben Arfa could be handed a Paris Saint-Germain escape by Southampton when the transfer window reopens in January. Ben Arfa is reportedly unhappy in the French capital weeks after joining the club (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa have fined Jack Grealish £50,000 for staying out until 8am at a party in Birmingham last weekend (Daily Mail)

Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom says he would ‘play in goal’ if it meant him earning more first-team minutes at the Premier League club (Daily Mail)