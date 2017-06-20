Paper Talk: Matic wants Man Utd move; Kante’s £65m link

Real Madrid are casting eyes on another of Chelsea’s crown jewels, while Manchester United have been boosted after a top target indicated he wanted to sign for them, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

REAL MADRID MAKE KANTE A TOP TARGET

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made the signing of N’Golo Kante one of his transfer dreams, according to reports.

Both the Daily Star and the Daily Express suggest the European champions are desperate to sign Kante and believe he draws favourable comparisons to Claude Makelele, who helped the Spanish club win five major trophies in five years before his move to Stamford Bridge.

It’s claimed Kante, who joined Chelsea in a £33million deal from Leicester last summer, was wanted by Real Madrid then, but the club failed to follow up on their initial interest.

Now any deal for the double Premier League title winner would cost Real Madrid at least double with Chelsea reportedly valuing the player at the £65million mark, though there is absolutely no suggestion that Blues would allow the all-action Frenchman to leave.

MATIC SETS HEART ON MOURINHO REUNION

Nemanja Matic is keen to sign for Manchester United and reunite with his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, claims The Sun.

The paper claims the Chelsea midfielder fears Antonio Conte wants him out at Stamford Bridge and plans to replace him this summer – most likely with Monaco’s Tieumoue Bakayoko – and the Serbian believes he has played his last game for the champions.

Matic is one of the names thought to be on Jose Mourinho’s list of defensive midfield targets, with Tottenham’s Eric Dier also among those wanted.

But Tottenham’s refusal to sell Dier for anything less than £50million means a move for Matic looks more appealing.

AND THE REST

Barcelona will offer Rafinha plus £20million for Hector Bellerin as they test Arsenal’s resolve in transfer window (The Sun)

Newcastle are close to completing the £8.7million signing of Florian Lejeune (The Sun / Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid will demand showdown talks with Cristiano Ronaldo after the Confederations Cup over his plans to quit (The Sun)

Manchester City are preparing a bid for Borussia Dortmund’s Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28

Everton are willing to break their transfer record again to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele (The Sun)

Craig Shakespeare wants Oxford boss Michael Appleton as his number two at Leicester (The Sun)

West Ham could face a battle from Manchester United for Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30 (Daily Telegraph)

Swansea have made a move for Chelsea great John Terry and also want his former teammate Tammy Abraham (various)

Real Madrid have been warned Cristiano Ronaldo’s quit threat should not be taken lightly – by former Real president Ramon Calderon, who brought Ronaldo to the Bernabeu (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are set to enter the race to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal

Willy Caballero has edged closer to sealing his move to Chelsea after passing a medical (various)

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu is heading back to Barcelona (Daily Mirror)

Erik Lamela is set to remain sidelined due to a hip injury until October (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Conte has held positive talks with Chelsea as he considers signing a new contract (Daily Mail)

Dani Alves asks to be released on a free from Juventus as Manchester City and Chelsea eye Brazilian defender (Daily Mail)

Burnley have discussed a move for Everton midfielder James McCarthy (Daily Mail)

Southampton’s Jay Rodriguez is wanted by West Brom, Burnley and Newcastle (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho has slammed the door shut on Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United (Daily Star)

Romelu Lukaku remains Chelsea’s No 1 striker target despite suggestions they are also keen on Manchester United target Alvaro Morata (Daily Star)

Tony Adams is the secret agent behind a consortium bidding to buy Sunderland (Daily Star)

Liverpool have had a £36.7m swoop for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly snubbed, reports claim (Daily Star)

Arsenal striker Takuma Asano is to stay at Stuttgart for next season as he seeks to secure a work permit (Daily Star)

Rafa Benitez is closing in on a £18m double deal for Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar and Eibar defender Florian Lejeune ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League return (Daily Star)

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez would prefer to join Manchester United over Chelsea, according to reports in Spain (Daily Express)

Tottenham have suffered a setback in their preparations for moving to Wembley after being told by the Premier League that they will not be able to alter the dimensions of the pitch to replicate those of White Hart Lane (The Times)