Paper Talk: Chelsea superstar may stay; Toon want Carvalho

Real Madrid have reportedly cooled their interest in signing a Chelsea attacker, while Newcastle have joined the race for a Sporting Lisbon midfielder, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

REAL COOL INTEREST IN CHELSEA PLAYMAKER

Real Madrid are ready to cool their interest in Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, despite continued rumours that they will sign the Belgium star this summer.

The Spanish champions have reportedly turned their attentions to younger targets as they plan for the future, according to Spanish news outlet El Bernabeu.

While Hazard isn’t exactly a veteran, at just 26, Real’s top target is now believed to be Monaco’s star forward Kylian Mbappe, 18.

Real are also said to be concerned that Hazard’s arrival could hinder the development of one of their brightest young stars in 21-year-old Marco Asensio.

TOON JOIN RACE TO SIGN SPORTING MIDFIELDER

Newcastle have reportedly joined the hunt for Sporting Lisbon sensation William Carvalho.

Following their return to the Premier League, at the first time of asking, Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is looking to add proven quality to his squad and a raid for Carvalho is said to be on the cards.

The 25-year-old has played more than 100 games for Sporting and has also been capped 31 times by Portugal.

The midfielder is said to have a £39m release clause in his contract but Sporting are unlikely to demand that much, according to O Jogo.

The Daily Star also reports that Man City and Arsenal are keen on the player, with City seeing him as an ideal long-term replacement for Yaya Toure.

AND THE REST

Everton accept they have reached the end of the line in contract talks with Ross Barkley and will reluctantly consider offers for the midfielder (Daily Mirror)

Juventus have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for midfielder Renato Sanches (The Sun)

Manchester United are willing to activate Antoine Griezmann’s 100m escape clause – around £86m – to strengthen their attack (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace are plotting to hijack Porto’s move for ex-Hull boss Marco Silva (Daily Mail)

Burnley will risk losing Michael Keane on a free transfer after next season if they do not receive a big enough bid for his services this summer (Daily Mirror)



Crystal Palace will be entitled to £2m compensation from Sam Allardyce’s next club if he takes another management job inside two years (The Times)

Chile accidentally listed Alexis Sanchez as a Bayern Munich player during their latest squad announcement as speculation continues to grow over Arsenal future (The Sun)

Luke Shaw expects to learn if he has a future at Manchester United after their Europa League final win (Daily Mirror)



Wembley’s security has worryingly been described as a ‘shambles’ by a senior insider just two days before the stadium hosts the FA Cup final (Daily Mail)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is on Crystal Palace’s managerial shortlist to replace Sam Allardyce after his dramatic resignation on Tuesday (Daily Mirror)

Steve Cotterill is in the running for the Sunderland job (Daily Mirror)



Everton manager Ronald Koeman will attempt to add some creativity to his squad this summer (Daily Mail)

Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem is facing up to nine months on the sidelines after rupturing his cruciate ligament in his knee while on international duty with USA at the U20 World Cup (The Sun)

Everton are preparing another bid for QPR’s Josh Bowler after their first offer of £3m was rejected (Daily Star)



Felix Gotze, brother of Borussia Dortmund star Mario, has been handed his first professional contract by Bayern Munich (The Sun)

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has been offered a new deal by Manchester City (The Sun)

Steve McClaren has snubbed a shock return to management with Wigan (The Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is on the shortlist to replace David Moyes at Sunderland (Daily Mail)



Crystal Palace want to speak to Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic about becoming their new manager (The Sun)

Aston Villa owner Dr Tony Xia will be back to work next week despite having heart surgery on Monday (The Sun)

Inter Milan are resigned to defeat in their ambitious bid to prise Antonio Conte from Chelsea (Daily Mail)

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the queue of clubs targeting Gael Clichy, who will leave Manchester City when his contract expires next month (The Telegraph)



Barcelona are ready to appoint Atletico Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde as their new manager following Luis Enrique’s exit (Daily Star)

Daniel Sturridge is out of England’s squad and faces a fight to be ready for pre-season as he prepares for treatment to cure a long-standing hip problem (Daily Mail)

Nuno Espirito Santo, the outgoing manager of Porto, has emerged as the latest candidate to replace Paul Lambert at Wolves (The Times)

Kelechi Iheanacho fully expects to stay at Manchester City this summer despite the mounting speculation over his future (Daily Star)



Jack Butland will be recalled by Gareth Southgate today when the England manager names his squad for games against Scotland and France (The Times)

Roy Hodgson would be interested in speaking to Crystal Palace if he is approached over the manager’s job following Sam Allardyce’s decision to quit and retire from football (The Telegraph)

