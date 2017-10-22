Paper Talk: Man Utd to push through midfielder deal; Real to stun Spurs

Real Madrid are aiming to stun Tottenham with a double raid on the north London club, while Manchester United are looking to seal a deal for a Spanish midfielder, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

REAL EYE STUNNING DOUBLE RAID ON TOTTENHAM

Real Madrid are convinced they will land Harry Kane in a stunning transfer from Tottenham next summer and also want manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Both reports in the Sun on Sunday claim that the La Liga giants have targeted the Spurs duo in what would be an incredible double blow for the Premier League title contenders.

Kane has once again started the new campaign doing what he does best and Real were said to have been impressed by his performance in the Champions League draw between the two clubs on Tuesday night.

However, it is likely to take a fee in the region of the world record £198m that PSG paid Barcelona to sign Neymar for Real to get their man, who on Saturday revealed how he would like his career path to go.

The report, however, claims that Real are prepared to go all out to get their man and also want Pochettino at The Bernabeu too.

Real chiefs were said to have been highly impressed with how the Spurs chief conducted himself during that 1-1 draw in midweek, a game Spurs could have won if not for the brilliance of Real stopper Keylor Navas.

Real president Florentino Perez has previously made it clear that he has absolutely no plans to get rid of current coach Zinedene Zidane, but failure to land a trophy this season could still cost the France legend his job at the end of the campaign.

Pochettino has done an incredible job at Tottenham since becoming boss in 2014, guiding them to third and second place Premier League finishes and is said to be keen on leading them into their new stadium in 2018-19.

One thing is for sure, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, renowned for his tough negotiating style, will not let either of his prize assets leave without a huge fight.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are pushing to wrap up a £30m deal for Spain U21 midfielder Carlos Soler before the summer transfer window even opens (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester City will keep tabs on Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam after he impressed at the Etihad during the week (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City have put Mouctar Diakhaby on their shortlist of targets as a new centre-back (Sun on Sunday)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has shortlisted two South Americans in his search for a new ‘keeper, with his spies sending back rave reviews on Geronimo Rulli and Fernando Muslera (Sun on Sunday)

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey’s future at Crystal Palace is up in the air – and he could be sold in January (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United have seen a £5million offer for Aston Villa whizzkid Keinan Davis rejected (Sun on Sunday)

Kyle Walker asked for a transfer away from Tottenham before the end of last season, according to Mauricio Pochettino (Mail on Sunday)

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he and Eric Dier disagree over his best position for Tottenham (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to be offered a new contract by the club (Mail on Sunday)

Everton could profit on young striker Henry Onyekuru without him even playing a game (Mail on Sunday)

West Ham want Roberto Mancini as their next manager if Slaven Bilic is sacked (Sunday Mirror)

David Moyes is being lined up for a sensational return as Everton manager if Ronald Koeman loses the job (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid monitoring Borussia Dortmund’s English wonderkid Jadon Sancho (Sunday Mirror)

Jose Mourinho will appeal to England boss Gareth Southgate to go easy on Marcus Rashford in the next international break (Sunday Mirror)

Lewis Dunk is in line for his first England call-up in the prestige internationals against Germany and Brazil next month (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool will listen to loan offers for Danny Ings – if he can’t force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans (Sunday Mirror)

Mike Ashley wants to stay in football after selling Newcastle United. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal have been mooted as a potential destination for Arturo Vidal – but face fierce competition should they move for the Bayern Munich star (Sunday Mirror)

Jose Mourinho has given the green light for Manchester United to pursue Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, according to reports (Sunday Mirror)

Ronald Koeman’s job as Everton manager is on the line if they do not beat Arsenal (Star on Sunday)

Paul Pogba is targeting a return for Manchester United in early December (Star on Sunday)

Yaya Toure could leave Manchester City at the end of the season but stay with the club as he is seen as a potential successor to Italy legend Andrea Pirlo at City’s MLS sister side New York City FC (Star on Sunday)

Manchester United will need to see off Italian giants Juventus if they want to land Atletico Madrid central defender Jose Gimenez (Sunday Express)

Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as the favourite to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea (Sunday Express)

West Ham want Huddersfield boss David Wagner to replace Slaven Bilic who is battling to save himself from the sack (Sunday Express)

Barcelona are plotting a summer raid for Christian Eriksen (Sunday Express)

Rafa Benitez will get a £500m war chest and a free rein in the transfer market if British businesswoman Amanda Staveley is successful in buying Newcastle United (Sunday Express)

Mason Holgate will only celebrate his birthday if Everton beat Arsenal on Sunday (Sunday Express)