Paper Talk: Real Madrid identify Kane Plan B; Abraham clause

Real Madrid are reportedly chasing a Manchester United star, while City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is set to double his wages, according to Wednesday’s papers.

REAL MADRID IDENTIFY KANE PLAN B

Real Madrid are set to make a move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford should they fail in their pursuit of Harry Kane.

A report in the Daily Mail, via Don Balon, president Florentino Perez is looking to add another big name to Real’s squad after missing out on Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

While Kane would be the most suitable candidate to slot into the LaLiga side’s forward line, Real are also reportedly keen on bring in Rashford and easing him in to first team action.

The report claims that the young United star is “unlikely” to try and force a move away from Old Trafford, due to being a boyhood fan of the club and having a contract with the Red Devils until 2020.

United are also likely to reject any approaches for the 19-year-old, even if Los Blancos threw in reported target Gareth Bale as bait.

AND THE REST

Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are all interested in signing highly rated Barcelona youngster Abel Ruiz (Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan are interested in signing Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud (Sky Sports)

Leicester City are ready to make Burnley manager Sean Dyche an offer he cannot refuse (Daily Express)

Manchester United are monitoring Espanyol defender Aaron Martin (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona could sign Max Meyer instead of Philippe Coutinho with Lionel Messi in favour of the move (Daily Star)

Kevin De Bruyne is set to double his wages at Manchester City with a new deal after his explosive start to the new season (Daily Mirror)

Schalke are ready to make Leon Goretzka their highest paid player at the club in a bid to ward off interest from Liverpool (Liverpool Echo)

PSG will try to lure Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to the club this summer (The Sun)

Southampton face competition from Lille for Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer (Daily Mirror)

Sporting Lisbon are ready to deal a blow to West Ham and Everton – by tying in-demand midfielder William Carvalho to a new contract (The Sun)

Barcelona are closely tracking Napoli defender and Chelsea target Kalidou Koulibaly (Daily Mail)

Liverpool target David Brooks has signed a new long-term deal with Sheffield United (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle have reacted sceptically to reports that Turkish businessman Murat Ulker wants to buy the club for £220m (The Telegraph)

Birmingham City face competition from Nottingham Forest to sign St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan (Birmingham Mail)

Chelsea can recall Tammy Abraham from his loan at Swansea but only if he fails to reach an appearance target before the end of 2017 (South Wales Evening Post)

Bayern Munich will not compete with Arsenal and Liverpool for Monaco star Thomas Lemar (Tribal Football)