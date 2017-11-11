Paper Talk: Major Man Utd target heading elsewhere; Lanzini wanted

Manchester United face competition from Real Madrid for an €80m target, while Tottenham are being linked with a raid on West Ham, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD FACE COMPETITION FROM REAL MADRID FOR DEFENSIVE TARGET

Real Madrid are ready to pay up to €80m (£71m) to land Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror claims the Brazilian has shot to the top of Zinedine Zidane’s wanted list in January as he plots some major signings to give his flagging Real Madrid side a boost.

Sergio Ramos’ form has dipped this season, while Raphael Varane has suffered a succession of injury issues, while Nacho and Jesus Vallejo are viewed as being too inexperienced to take the role of leading centre-back on a full-time basis.

Marquinhos has long been linked with Manchester United and Jose Mourinho was reported to have considered a move last summer, until hearing how much PSG were demanding.

However, that seems unlikely to put off Real Madrid. PSG, however, would fight to keep their defender, with his possible departure coming as a blow for Neymar, who has reportedly failed to settle in France.

Marquinhos is one of Neymar’s closest pals in the game and has been defending his compatriot.

“For everything Neymar has been doing on the pitch, whoever thinks he’s not [performing as expected] must be watching another game,” said Marquinhos.

“He’s a different player, a star, someone who instantly becomes a target for other players, for the press and fans.

“Just like all the other great players, [opinion] will never be unanimous. There will always be those who do not like him, and others who admire him.

“It’s important is to have character… Neymar has a good head on his shoulders, is very important for Brazil and we are all trying to help with his adaptation in Paris.

“I believe he has already adapted to the city and the club. He came to get titles and is a big player. You can’t please everyone in life, which is especially true for great stars.”

AND THE REST

Mauricio Pochettino is monitoring the progress of West Ham star Manuel Lanzini (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea’s Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 25, says he would be open to a return to Real Madrid despite being sold by the European champions less than four months ago (Daily Mirror)

Everton will have to double Sean Dyche’s salary to at least £4m to tempt him away from Burnley (Daily Mirror)

David Beckham is on the brink of having his MLS franchise officially approved (Daily Mirror)

Tony Pulis is under fresh pressure after a fans’ forum demanded that West Brom sack him (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will invoke options to extend the contracts of Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Daley Blind until the end of next season (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona are reportedly ready to hand a new contract to Manchester City target Sergi Roberto (The Sun)

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 26, has left the door open for a return to Barcelona – the club the Spain midfielder left in 2013 – but has insisted he is happy in Germany (The Sun)

Gabriel Jesus has sensationally revealed how he used to play football in a prison as he grew up in Brazil (The Sun)

Juventus have reportedly made contact with Hector Bellerin’s representatives over a shock move from Arsenal (The Sun)

Chelsea have been handed a major injury scare after Tiemoue Bakayoko broke down in training (The Sun)

Gianfranco Zola has emerged as a contender to replace Michael Emenalo as sporting director at Chelsea (The Sun)

Manchester United are on the trail of Argentine rising star Enzo Diaz (The Sun)

Malky Mackay says Kieran Tierney can be the greatest Scot of all time (Daily Express)

Alvaro Morata has revealed he disguises himself among Chelsea fans and walks home with them after matches (Daily Star)

England are capable of challenging for glory at the World Cup, according to Germany boss Joachim Low (Daily Star)

Barcelona transfer target Philippe Coutinho will ask Liverpool to reject any bids they receive from Paris Saint-Germain as he continues to hold out for a move to the Nou Camp (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are ready to sell Luke Shaw for about £20m once the transfer window reopens (The Times)

Monaco are hoping to lure former Chelsea sporting director Michael Emenalo to the club (The Times)

Young Manchester City forward Bobby Duncan is attracting interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Southampton (The Times)

England’s plans to share information with Germany before next summer’s World Cup have been put on hold after structural changes within the world champion’s federation (The Times)

Rangers have warned it could be at least another week before they appoint a new manager (Daily Record)