Paper Talk: Man Utd target Barca star; Real Madrid keen on Mane

Real Madrid are continually monitoring a Liverpool attacker, while Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is keen on signing a Barcelona midfielder, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

REAL EYEING MOVE FOR LIVERPOOL STAR

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Liverpool star Sadio Mane ahead of a potential move for the winger.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding since joining the Reds from Southampton for £34million in 2016 and his form seems to have caught the eye of the reigning La Liga champions.

Mane has scored three goals in his opening four Premier League games but is currently serving a three-match ban for his red card at Manchester City.

The attacker will, however, be back in action in the Champions League on Tuesday night as Liverpool take on Spartak Moscow and Real are sure to be watching.

Los Blancos chiefs are said to be impressed with the player’s youth and speed, with Spanish outlet Diario Madridista claiming that are constantly monitoring Mane’s progress.

However, they could face a battle with bitter La Liga rivals Barcelona for the former Saints star.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde is said to have switched his attention from Philippe Coutinho to Mane, who is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2021.

The Catalan giants are still looking to fill the void left by Neymar’s world-record transfer to PSG, and after failing to land Coutinho they are now being tipped to move for a different Reds star.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have reportedly accepted that they won’t keep hold of Mesut Ozil – and a winter exit to Inter Milan could be on the cards (Daily Star)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is keen on Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes (Daily Star)



Italy striker Andrea Belotti is set to snub a move to Chelsea and instead sign a new deal with Torino (Daily Star)

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, says he has no idea if he has a future with the Blues (Daily Star)

Everton are weighing up a move for Sporting Lisbon striker Seydou Doumbia as Ronald Koeman seeks a long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Doumbia has a reported £55m release clause (The Sun)



Chelsea are leading Liverpool, Tottenham, Southampton, Manchester City and Manchester United in the hunt for Elye Wahi, 14, who is already scoring goals for Caen’s under-17 side (The Sun)

Manchester United and Arsenal are battling it out for Turkish youngster Ferhat Cogalan after a series of impressive performances for Valencia’s junior sides from the 15-year-old (The Sun)

Barcelona are plotting a January move for Ajax teen sensation Matthijs de Ligt or RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano as they look to add a younger defender to their squad (The Sun)



Gareth Southgate will check on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before naming his England squad next week (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho hints Luke Shaw is still miles off being his first-choice left-back (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have opened talks with Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck over new deals as they look to avoid a repeat of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil debacle (Daily Mail)



Slaven Bilic has told Andy Carroll he has to show he can stay fit and injury-free this season if he wants to earn a new West Ham contract (Daily Mail)

Jurgen Klopp is adamant Daniel Sturridge remains a crucial part of Liverpool’s squad and revealed there was never any chance of him leaving this summer (Daily Mail)

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Mohamed Salah’s immediate impact at Liverpool since his £38m signing from Roma in the summer (The Independent)