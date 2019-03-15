Real Madrid are ready to open the bidding for Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, while Arsenal are set to bid £10m for a new goalkeeper, according to Friday’s papers.

REAL TO MAKE OPENING HAZARD OFFER

Real Madrid will reportedly kick off the bidding for Eden Hazard at £70million.

The Spanish giants know Chelsea will rebuff the offer but this is the start of their statement of intent to land the playmaker, according to The Sun.

Real representatives are said to have already visited London for talks on a deal for the brilliant Belgian.

That move was the start of a process which will lead to the 28-year-old eventually moving to the Bernabeu as one of a series of high-profile signings by returning boss Zinedine Zidane.

The new Real chief has already sealed the £45m capture of Porto defender Eder Militao.

And Chelsea are reported to be resigned to the fact that they will be losing their star player come the end of the season.

The report goes on to state that Hazard has his heart set on working with Zidane and has turned down several contract offers that would make him the best-paid player in the Blues’ history.

AND THE REST

Manchester City will be slapped with a transfer ban for two windows within days (The Sun)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suffered a massive blow with Romelu Lukaku suffering a foot injury (The Sun)

Emiliano Sala’s transfer to Cardiff has taken a fresh twist after it was confirmed he was not registered to play in the Premier League (The Sun)

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to be rewarded for turning around his Manchester City career with an extended stay at the Etihad (The Sun)

Burnley are set to cash in on goalkeeper Nick Pope with Arsenal among the Premier League sides interested in a £10m move (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earmarked Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot as a summer transfer target (The Sun)

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been watched by Bundesliga scouts since early December (The Sun)

Tottenham will make moves to sign Jack Grealish, Jarrod Bowen, Carlos Soler and Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer, with the money made from the expected sale of Christian Eriksen (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are yet to assure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or his backroom staff of their futures at Old Trafford (Daily Mail)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho would like to see two all-English quarter-finals in the Champions League (Daily mail)

Mick McCarthy has slammed the decision to name Declan Rice the FAI Young Player of the Year just weeks after he defected to play for England (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are ready to rival Leicester for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney with Unai Emery keen to strengthen at left-back (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United and Tottenham were drawn together in UEFA’s dummy run of Friday’s Champions League draw, with Liverpool meeting Ajax and Manchester City facing Barcelona (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez admits he would be tempted to leave if a top club comes in for him to increase his chances of playing for Spain (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Liverpool target Nabil Fekir from Lyon after they completed a deal for Porto’s Eder Militao (Daily Mirror)

Gordon Banks will be honoured ahead of England’s clash with Czech Republic at Wembley (Daily Mirror)

James Milner says it is time for Liverpool to ‘get over the line’ and ensure the Jurgen Klopp era is defined by winning trophies more than plaudits (Daily Telegraph)

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland will seek a move to the Premier League this summer in an attempt to save his place with England (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool defender Georginio Wijnaldum says he is yet to receive a contract extension offer from the Reds. The 28-year-old has more than two years remaining on his current deal (Liverpool Echo)

Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu has revealed his desire to play in one of the best teams in Europe, but respects the role he has at Vicarage Road (The Guardian)

Paul Heckingbottom blasted “foolish” referee Steven McLean for phoning Steven Gerrard to apologise for a decision against Rangers (Daily Record)

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has revealed he is working with Celtic to ensure both clubs are not cut out by Europe’s wealthy elite (Daily Record)

Scotland’s top flight clubs want urgent talks with the government and police as they attempt to crack down on the recent upsurge of violence inside their own stadiums (Daily Record)