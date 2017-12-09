Paper Talk: Ancelotti eyes next Prem job; Poch in Bale confession

Mauricio Pochettino has given Tottenham huge hope that Gareth Bale could soon return to the club, while West Ham have admitted they dropped a major clanger over a £75million striker, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

POCHETTINO OPEN TO GARETH BALE RETURN

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he would welcome the return of Gareth Bale to Tottenham.

The Wales forward left White Hart Lane in the summer of 2013 to join Real Madrid in a world record deal – but talk has intensified that the player will be allowed to return to the Premier League next summer.

And discussing the possibility of a return to the club for Bale, Pochettino has admitted he would love Bale to return.

“Of course he’s a fantastic player,” Pochettino admitted.

And the Spurs boss has given supporters further hope of a deal by admitting the Welshman is still in touch with some of the staff at the club.

“He keeps in contact with all the people here that worked here in the past,” he added.

Manchester United are regularly linked with Bale, but claims in the Spanish media claim Spurs cannot be discounted with chairman Daniel Levy reportedly having first refusal to re-sign his former favourite.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline

AND THE REST

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan says the Hammers passed up the chance to sign striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea for £10m. The Belgium striker joined Manchester United for £75m in the summer (The Guardian)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has warned owner Mike Ashley that the club’s value will fall unless he is given transfer funds in January (The Guardian)

Arsenal are yet to offer a new contract to Jack Wilshere with the midfielder set to enter the final six months of his current deal (Daily Mail)

Chelsea want to bring former players Frank Lampard and Michael Ballack back to the club as ambassadors (Daily Mail)

Georginio Wijnaldum says Jurgen Klopp got Liverpool’s season back on track by making the players watch re-runs of the 4-1 defeat to Tottenham (Daily Mail)

Peter Crouch has urged Pep Guardiola not to send Phil Foden out on loan, as the Stoke striker feels staying at Manchester City would be better for Foden’s development (Daily Mail)

Roy Hodgson has told Eddie Howe he should view being touted as a future England manager as a badge of honour not a burden (Daily Star)

Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has returned to fitness and been challenged to prove he deserves a new deal at the Championship club by manager Steve Bruce (Daily Star)

Alan Pardew has challenged Salomon Rondon to start scoring and stop him looking for a new striker in the January transfer window (Daily Star)

Paul Clement has denied claims he is one game from the sack at Swansea (Daily Star)

Marco Silva has challenged Andre Gray to find top form for Watford on his return to ex-club Burnley (Daily Star)

Leicester boss Claude Puel says Riyad Mahrez must not allow renewed transfer speculation to affect his game (Daily Star)

Mauricio Pellegrino has warned Southampton striker Charlie Austin to stay humble and not get carried away with his current form (Daily Star)

Stoke manager Mark Hughes says Tottenham’s window of opportunity to win the title may have already closed (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal’s players questioned Arsene Wenger’s tactics during a training-ground inquest after the defeat to Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Conte has told Eden Hazard to find the “sacred fire” inside him to reach the levels of Cristiano ­Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar (Daily Mirror)

Marouane Fellaini is set to make his comeback for Manchester United in the derby day clash with Manchester City (Daily Mirror)

Thibaut Courtois has admitted that he is eyeing a return to Spain to be closer to his young family (Daily Telegraph)

Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny says beating Liverpool would mean more than lifting the World Cup (Daily Telegraph)

West Brom will consider bidding for Burnley’s Ben Mee if they lose Jonny Evans in the January transfer window (Daily Telegraph)

Jose Mourinho has questioned whether Pep Guardiola should be allowed to wear a yellow ribbon supporting jailed Catalan politicians in Sunday’s derby (Daily Telegraph)

Sam Allardyce has told Wayne Rooney he must set the example for the Everton players at Liverpool in Sunday’s derby (Daily Telegraph)

Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out the possibility of Gareth Bale re-joining Tottenham ahead of their return to White Hart Lane next year (The Sun)

West Ham owner David Sullivan has banned the club from signing older players, without telling manager David Moyes (The Sun)

Carlo Ancelotti will put Chelsea and Arsenal on alert by moving back to London following his sacking by Bayern Munich (The Sun)

Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua are set to ditch underperforming £615,000 per week Carlos Tevez less than a year after signing him (The Sun)

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, who said he was frustrated at not starting a Premier League game this season, has postponed talks over a new deal at the club until the end of the season (The Times)

Gareth Southgate is considering handing England call-ups to Burnley duo Ben Mee and James Tarkowski as he ponders his World Cup squad (The Times)

Theo Walcott has decided to postpone talks on a new Arsenal contract until the end of the season, with just 18 months left on his current deal (The Times)

Injured Benjamin Mendy admits he shouldn’t have been caught running down the touchline to celebrate Raheem Sterling’s late winner against Southampton (The Times)