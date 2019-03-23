Manchester United have been told they can sign a Real Madrid star for a cut-price £50m this summer, while Rangers are in the market for a former Tottenham midfielder, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

REAL WANT TONI KROOS SOLD

Manchester United have been contacted by Real Madrid over a £50m deal for long-term target Toni Kroos this summer.

That’s according to The Sun, which claims the Germany player – a target for United back in the David Moyes era – has been told he will allowed to leave the Bernabeu this summer in a cut-price deal.

The midfielder was often seen as one of Real’s untouchables, but a drop in form this season, together with Zinedine Zidane’s return as manager, means the club will now allow him to move on as part of their rebuilding process.

At 29-year-of-age, Zidane thinks the former Bayern Munich star’s better days are behind him, but it remains to be seen whether United would plunder £50m of their transfer budget on the experienced star.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be against a big-money raid on Gareth Bale for fear the club would not see a future return on their investment and they may take a similar stance with Kroos.

Much of United’s thinking may evolve around Ander Herrera, who having been linked with a move to PSG, now seems intent on signing an extension to his contract.

AND THE REST

Lewis Holtby has been linked with a move to Rangers as the former Tottenham star gets set to leave Hamburg (Daily Record)

Tottenham are ready to offload right-backs Serge Aurier and Kieran Trippier this summer, with Everton interested to put in a £20m transfer bid for the England defender (The Sun)

Arsenal have added Cagliari’s Nicolo Barella and Milan’s Franck Kessie to their transfer shortlist in a scramble to replace Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey (The Sun)

Chelsea have still not told Willian whether they want him to sign a new deal – despite being about to enter the final year of his contract (The Sun)

Real Madrid are preparing to smash their club record for a teenager to land Brazilian whizkid Reinier Jesus as they are ready to pay Flamengo his £60.5m release clause (The Sun)

Juventus are preparing to offer Paulo Dybala and £44m for Liverpool’s 26-year-old attacker Mohamed Salah in the summer (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs who now face sanctions for breaches of financial regulations after Birmingham City were slapped with a nine-point deduction (Daily Mail)

Liverpool have been tracking Callum Hudson-Odoi amid interest from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich but Chelsea remain reluctant to do business with a Premier League rival (Daily Mail)

PSG will make an £86m move for Antoine Griezmann if Real Madrid swoop for either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have opened talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s agent Jim Solbakken over the role as permanent boss after Solskjaer’s brilliant start to life as caretaker manager (Daily Mail)

Juventus have denied the decision to play in the International Champions Cup in Asia rather than the United States was specifically due to avoid difficulties with Cristiano Ronaldo’s alleged rape case (The Independent)

Ander Herrera remains keen to stay at Manchester United despite a stand-off with the club over a new deal and interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Telegraph)

The Premier League was dealt another setback in its search for a new chief executive as candidate Sir Gary Verity stepped down from his role at Tour de Yorkshire due to “ill health” and “errors of judgement” (Daily Telegraph)

Frank Lampard’s future as Derby County manager has been plunged into doubt after club owner Mel Morris cancelled the squad’s trip to Dubai in one of his latest cost-cutting measures (The Times)