Manchester United’s audacious offer for Gareth Bale is set to bear fruit, while Jose Mourinho has told friends he is willing to hold talks over the Newcastle job, according to Sunday’s papers.

REAL MADRID TEMPTED BY MAN UTD’S BALE BID

Manchester United are set to launch a bid to land Gareth Bale on loan – and reports suggest Real Madrid are ready to accept their audacious offer.

The Wales winger will be allowed to leave the Bernabeu this summer due to the imminent arrival of Eden Hazard. But their £75m asking price for the four-times Champions League winner has failed to tempt any suitors.

However, the Sunday Mirror claims United have contacted Real to inform them they are willing to sign Bale on a season-long loan, which would see the Red Devils pick up the forward’s entire £480,000 a week salary.

United’s proposal would include the option to extend that loan by a further season in 12 months time, depending on his success – and the prospect of getting his extortionate wages off their books for two years will likely see them accept their offer.

And while United themselves are set to unveil Dan James from Swansea in a potential £18m deal, the chance to bring in £75m man Bale on what is effectively a free transfer will lay down what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes will be a statement of intend ahead of the new season.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!

AND THE REST

Jose Mourinho has told friends he will seriously consider an approach from Newcastle if their potential new owner multi-billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan comes calling (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool are ready to spark a German scramble for talented winger Harry Wilson – by letting the Welshman leave for £21m (Sunday Mirror)

Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City that his future does not hinge on the club’s FFP fate (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool will have to tear up their wage structure to sign rising Dutch star Matthijs de Ligt (Sunday Mirror)

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira says the only way the Portuguese club will be able to keep hold of Manchester United and City target Joao Felix is if they sell him with a view to loaning him back next season (Sunday Mirror)

Philippe Coutinho has informed Barcelona of his transfer decision amid links to a move back to the Premier League (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea have revived interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey (Mail on Sunday)

Leicester City will continue talks with Luton Town this week as they look to conclude a deal for highly-rated full-back James Justin (Mail on Sunday)

England look like having to fend off Spain and Portugal in the race to stage the 2030 World Cup (Mail on Sunday)

Concussion subs look set to be introduced to football in 2021 after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he feared Jan Vertonghen might die when he was sent back on to play after a blow to the head against Ajax in the Champions League semi-final (Mail on Sunday)

Barnsley have pulled off a coup by signing Austrian defender Manuel Maranda ahead of competition from the Bundesliga (Mail on Sunday)

The FA’s head of security Tony Conniford says England may be forced to ask UEFA and FIFA to change kick-off times and dates because of the growing risk of disorder and anti-social behaviour by a significant minority of fans (Mail on Sunday)

West Ham have made further enquiries about Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez and his team-mate midfielder Stanislav Lobotka (Mail on Sunday)

England U17 coach Steve Cooper is a leading contender to take over at Swansea City (Mail on Sunday)

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to miss out on £70m-rated Lille star Nicolas Pepe with Bayern Munich moving in for his signature (Mail on Sunday)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified £84m Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as his prime transfer target this summer, according to reports (Mail on Sunday)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will try and sign Harry Maguire or Toby Alderweireld if Manchester United miss out on landing Matthijs de Ligt (Sunday Express)

Juventus will this week look to get a jump on Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to launch their bid to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (Sunday Express)

Manchester United have opened talks with Real Madrid over the sale of Paul Pogba (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United and rivals City want Harry Maguire but could be put off by Leicester’s asking price of £80m (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United are ready to hand goalkeeper David de Gea £20m if he leaves for PSG now (The Sun on Sunday)

Bournemouth are braced for a £40m move from Tottenham for Nathan Ake (The Sun on Sunday)

David Silva is set to get a testimonial next year to mark a decade of service at Manchester City (The Sun on Sunday)

Stoke are demanding a staggering £23m for England goalkeeper Jack Butland (The Sun on Sunday)

Atletico Madrid reportedly want Chelsea star Marcos Alonso to replace Lucas Hernandez with Diego Simeone rebuilding his defence (The Sun on Sunday)

Rangers’ Glen Kamara admits it would be a “dream” to play in the Premier League after we exclusively revealed he was wanted at Brighton (The Sun on Sunday)

Jesse Lingard is set to sign a new £130k per-week deal at Manchester United (The Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal have reportedly been joined by Everton in the race for £30m-rated Getafe star Djene Dakonam (The Sun on Sunday)

West Ham are prepared to offer Michail Antonio a fresh deal with interest from Crystal Palace amid fears the Eagles might lose Wilfried Zaha (The Sun on Sunday)

David Beckham wants Antonio Valencia to join his MLS side Inter Miami (The Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool have abandoned their pursuit of Moussa Dembele because of Divock Origi’s end-of-season form (Daily Star Sunday)

Real Madrid will offer James Rodriguez to Manchester United as they look to try and bring Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu (Daily Star Sunday)

Arsenal are targeting Ligue 2 star and West Ham target Alexis Claude-Maurice this summer and are preparing a new bid after their first £7m offer was rejected (Daily Star Sunday)

Gareth Southgate has ruled himself out of a return to club football with Chelsea and expressed confidence his assistant, Steve Holland, will also remain with England as they target success at next year’s European Championship (The Observer)

Sheffield United are preparing to offer George Baldock a new deal amid interest from Celtic (Sunday Mail)

Celtic face competition from Premier League Bournemouth for Motherwell’s David Turnbull (Sunday Mail)