Paper Talk: Real Madrid to make £100m bid for Man Utd star

Real Madrid have not given up hope of signing Marcus Rashford and are preparing a £100m bid for the striker, while Tottenham turned down the chance to sign a Brazilian winger, according to the Transfer Deadline Day papers.

REAL READY TO TEMPT UNITED WITH RASHFORD OFFER

Real Madrid will reportedly make a £100m bid for Marcus Rashford before he signs a new deal at Manchester United this summer.

The report in The Sun claims that the Spanish giants have not given up hope of landing the England forward, who had been linked with a move to The Bernabeu when he was struggling to earn regular starts under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old was said to be seriously considering his United at that point but since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival, Rashford has started all seven Premier League games in which the Norwegian has been in charge.

However, that is not thought to be deterring Real, as they are refusing to give up in their quest to sign the player and want to do so before he pens a new contract.

The report also claims that Rashford will wait until the summer before making any long-term decisions about his future – news that has given Real Madrid a lift in their hopes of signing him.

AND THE REST

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino turned down a deal to land Barcelona forward Malcom this month (The Sun)

Paul Scholes’ bid to become the new manager of Oldham Athletic will be decided by the FA next week (The Sun)

Newcastle are in advanced talks over the transfer of Nantes winger Anthony Limbombe (The Sun)

Cardiff are plotting a last-ditch transfer for Spurs flop Vincent Janssen to solve their striker crisis (The Sun)

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe is flying to RB Leipzig to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move (The Sun)

Watford’s academy chief Darren Sarll has been suspended amid claims of bullying (The Sun)

Southampton have had four Premier League clubs make enquries about striker Charlie Austin (The Sun)

Denis Suarez is in line to make his Arsenal debut against Manchester City this weekend (The Sun)

Pep Guardiola will gamble on the fitness of Ederson and will not make a Deadline Day move for a goalkeeper (The Sun)

Leeds will pay £1m to loan Swansea’s Daniel James with an option to buy if they are promoted (The Sun)

Chelsea have Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure in their sights for a shock Deadline Day switch (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud is back on West Ham’s transfer radar after Marko Arnautovic’s injury (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil has reportedly turned down a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace want to sign Nigeria striker David Okereke in a £7m deal from Italian side Spezia (Daily Mirror)

West Brom want a winger with Swansea’s Jefferson Montero and Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy their targets (Daily Mirror)

John Marquis is the subject of a three-way battle between Wigan, Sunderland and Hull (Daily Mirror)

PSG will make a bid to sign Chelsea’s Willian in a deadline-day deal as a potential replacement for the injured Neymar (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa lead the race to sign Tyrone Mings on loan but Bournemouth will seek a £1m fee (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have rekindled their interest in PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku (Daily Mail)

West Ham have rejected a £7m from Valencia for striker Javier Hernandez (Daily Mail)

West Ham have enquired about Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi (Daily Mail)

West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic has avoided serious injury and will be back in a fortnight (Daily Mail)

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira is set to join Belgian first division side Kortrijk on loan (Daily Mail)

Wolves have asked about Rubin Kazan’s Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun (Daily Mail)

Man Utd defender Ro-Shaun Williams has joined Shrewsbury Town for around £150,000 plus add-ons (Daily Mail)

Everton are keen on a permanent deal for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Valencia (The Guardian)

Anthony Martial would not have extended his Manchester United contract if Jose Mourinho had remained as manager (The Times)

Southampton and Burnley are interested in a move for Birmingham striker Che Adams (The Times)

Celtic are battling to seal a deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan (Daily Record)

Stoke’s Scott McKenna bid has been rejected as Aberdeen brace themselves for more offers (Daily Record)