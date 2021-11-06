Real Madrid will offload four senior players to make room for a Chelsea star in the summer, while Antonio Conte wants a Monaco man to help reshape his defence, all in Saturday’s papers.

RUDIGER IN DEMAND

Real Madrid are ready to axe four players to land Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer in the summer.

That’s the latest take from Spanish outlet AS, such is Carlo Ancelotti’s desire to get hold of the 28-year-old Rudiger.

The Germany international is out of contract next summer and talks with Chelsea over a new deal have stalled. Apparently because they are refusing to bow to his demands of a €12m-a-year contract.

Real are open to offering Rudiger that type of money, which equates to around €230,000 a week net.

However, the suggestions are that Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Eden Hazard and Isco will all be axed for Real to fund Rudiger’s transfer.

Chelsea could find themselves in a defensive crisis next June with Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all potentially leaving for free.

SPURS WANT MONACO MAN

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile (Calciomercato)

Ivan Perisic does not intend to renew his contract with Serie A side Inter and wants a move to the Bundesliga or Premier League (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid will not stand in the way of Roma signing defender Nacho (Calciomercato)

Barcelona will revive their interest in Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January (Ekrem Konur)

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Xavi Simons is looking for a move away from the club (Mundo Deportivo)

Newcastle United have made Barcelona and Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 29, a transfer priority. (El Nacional)

Officials from Arsenal and Fiorentina met in London this week to discuss a deal that would see 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic join the Gunners. (Express)

France midfielder Paul Pogba let Manchester United know he would be open to signing a new deal with the club in 2019, but the Old Trafford side decided against offering him a new contract. (Mail)

New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to sign his former player, Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer. (Tuttomercato)

Chelsea want to sign Fenerbahce and Hungary defender Attila Szalai, 23. (Sun)

Barcelona will look to cut short 31-year-old Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong’s loan deal from Sevilla in January. (Sport)

Incoming Barca boss Xavi wants to make Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman, 25, his first signing. (Sport)

JOVIC WANTS OUT

Serbia forward Luka Jovic, 23, is pushing for a move away from Real Madrid in January. (Defensa Central)

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, was linked with a move away from Manchester City in the summer, but says he is “feeling happy right now” at the club. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal target Alexander Isak wants Premier League move in the future Arsenal target Alexander Isak reportedly wants a Premier League move in the future amid the Gunners' interest, with more news on Andrea Belotti and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has been linked with Liverpool in the past and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is an admirer of the 24-year-old English player. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton boss Rafa Benitez doesn’t expect to have much money to spend in January (The Guardian)

CONTE LEFT IT LATE

Antonio Conte left it until the last minute to take the Tottenham job. He was apparently holding out hopes that Manchester United would sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Star)

Real Madrid have unveiled hi-tech plans for the new Santiago Bernabeu stadium and hope to be considered as a host for NFL games (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain expect Sergio Ramos to finally start training next week after a long-term absence with a calf injury (Daily Mail)

Granit Xhaka will not be available to train fully with Arsenal until the New Year after a slow recovery from a knee ligament problem (Daily Mail)

MOURINHO RAID

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is ready to raid two of his former Premier League clubs – Chelsea and Tottenham – to try and sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger and Harry Winks. (The Sun)

Shaun Wright-Phillips feels Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette would be a perfect January signing for Manchester City as they look for additional attacking options. (The Sun)

Ousmane Dembele is set to snub Manchester United and Chelsea to stay with Barcelona, even if that means him taking a pay cut on his next contract. (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid’s interest could make it difficult for Manchester United and Newcastle in their pursuit of Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic. (The Sun)

CAVANI BEGS TO LEAVE

Juan Roman Riquelme claims Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani phoned Argentine club Boca Juniors to beg for a transfer in January. (The Sun)

Manchester United and Newcastle have ended their interest in bringing Eden Hazard back to the Premier League from Real Madrid. (The Sun)

Ademola Lookman wants to switch his international allegiance from England to Nigeria. But is yet to convince new Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr he is worthy of a call-up (The Sun)

LINGARD TEMPTED

Jesse Lingard is tempted by the possibility of a return to West Ham after seeing the Hammers carry last season’s strong form (Eurosport)

David Ginola has signed up for the 2021 edition of I’m A Celebrity along with Paralympics star Kadeena Cox. (The Sun)

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Trevoh Chalobah’s emergence could see Chelsea slow down their pursuit of Jules Kounde (various)

Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchebko is set to be named manager of Genoa (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Juventus are ready to make a move for Axel Witsel in January (Bild)

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: PSG offer threatens to dash Tottenham deal, but Conte finds alternative