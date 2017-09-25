Paper Talk: Arsenal’s Sterling woe; Real Madrid man’s Spurs talks

Real Madrid are ready to offer a midfield star in a bid to land a Tottenham man, while Everton bid £70million to land a striker this summer, according to Monday’s papers.

REAL OFFER STAR TO LAND TOTTENHAM PLAYMAKER

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer Mateo Kovacic in a bid to land Tottenham playmaker Dele Alli.

Alli, who is currently searching for a new agent, is under contract with the north London giants until 2022 but that will not put Real off, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The 21-year-old is said to be high on club president Florentino Perez’s transfer wish list, with Real boss Zinedine Zidane also an admirer of the England star.

Real are hoping that a swap deal involving midfielder Kovacic could tempt Spurs to do business as a straight cash deal is unlikely to tempt Daniel Levy into parting with one of his top assets.

Kovacic, 23, has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the past and is looking for more game time after sitting behind Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in Real’s midfield pecking order.

Any potential move is unlikely to happen until next summer, however, with Spurs not willing to do business halfway through a season in January.

AND THE REST

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool fans have forgiven Philippe Coutinho for asking to go (Daily Mirror)

Everton were willing to pay £70m to sign Diego Costa before his switch to Atletico Madrid (Daily Mirror)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Everton will play National League side Bromley in a behind-closed-doors friendly in a desperate attempt to rebuild shattered confidence (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho will discover on Monday whether he will face punishment over his touchline dismissal (Daily Mirror)

Thibaut Courtois fears Diego Costa will be remembered in English football as a “little bully” rather than a top-quality striker (The Sun)

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has told Arsenal to forget about landing Raheem Sterling (The Sun)



Arsenal are one of four teams interested in signing Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi. Nice, Bordeaux and Red Bull Leipzig are also keen on the 19-year-old (The Sun)

Manchester City are ready to demonstrate their faith in Raheem Sterling by offering him a new contract (Daily Star)

Romelu Lukaku is in for a six-figure bonus if the Manchester United star wins the Golden Boot (Daily Star)

Real Madrid will offer forward Marco Asensio a new contract containing a world-record release clause to deter any approaches (Daily Express)



West Ham midfielder Mark Noble believes Tottenham striker Harry Kane is worth at least £100m (Daily Express)

Edinson Cavani’s feud with Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar has escalated after the Uruguayan rejected Euros 1million to pass on penalty duties, according to reports in Spain (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are set to open talks with David De Gea over a new contract, and are confident that the Spanish goalkeeper will agree despite a long-standing interest from Real Madrid (The Independent)



Oumar Niasse’s Everton goals have earned redemption as Ronald Koeman is forced to U-turn his opinion on the striker (Daily Telegraph)

Slaven Bilic is in the firing line again with his West Ham job under threat after the Spurs defeat at the weekend (Daily Telegraph)

Kevin De Bruyne has indicated he would be delighted to extend his contract at Manchester City as he revels in his emergence as a senior player under Pep Guardiola (Daily Telegraph)



Pep Guardiola has played down Man City’s title hopes and has admitted the Premier League is harder than he expected (Daily Telegraph)