Paper Talk: Mata could be Turkey bound; Real eye £100m man

Real Madrid are ready to make a £100m move for a Chelsea star, while Arsenal will not allow Alexis Sanchez to be sold to another Premier League club, according to Tuesday’s papers.

REAL READY TO MAKE HUGE MOVE FOR CHELSEA STAR

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly given the go-ahead for a £100m world record move for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

The Blues star is Real’s number one transfer target this summer but it will take an astronomical bid for Chelsea to be convinced to sell their prize asset.

Hazard is believed to be tempted by the switch to the La Liga giants, according to the report in the Daily Star, but one man who won’t be happy is current galactico Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already hinted that he could leave if Real bring in the Belgian playmaker.

Ronaldo is said to be unhappy about the potential of having two of the world’s most expensive buys in the same team as him, as he would no longer have top billing at the Bernabeu.

SANCHEZ WILL NOT JOIN A PREMIER LEAGUE RIVAL

Arsenal will reportedly keep Alexis Sanchez away from Chelsea and Manchester City by pushing him towards PSG, if he cannot agree a deal to stay with the Gunners.

Arsene Wenger is still hoping to keep the 28-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer of 2018, but is loathe to sell him to a Premier League rival and would sooner see him leave these shores, according to a report in The Sun.

PSG are said to be at the top of the queue of clubs outside of England willing to bid for the Chile forward, who is highly unlikely to renegotiate a bumper new Gunners deal and would instead leave on a free next summer.

A fee of around £50million is being talked about and Wenger will push Sanchez towards a switch to Ligue 1, as the Gunners chief is a personal friend of PSG president Nasser Al- Khelaifi.

AND THE REST

Arsenal target Bjorn Engels has opened the door to a summer move to the Premier League from Club Brugge, after the Gunners failed to sign the centre-back last summer (Daily Express)

AC Milan will make a fresh bid to tempt Cesc Fabregas away from Chelsea in the summer (Daily Mirror)



Manchester United could sell midfielder Juan Mata to Besiktas if they sign Anderson Talisca, who has flourished at the Turkish outfit on loan from Benfica this season (Daily Express)

Inter Milan are reportedly in advanced talks with Chelsea target Domenico Berardi, who has had an injury-ravaged season at Sassuolo in Serie A (Daily Star)

Harry Redknapp is on the shortlist to replace Gianfranco Zola as Birmingham boss following the Italian’s resignation on Monday (Daily Mirror)



Jose Mourinho is targeting Antoine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku this summer as the Manchester United boss looks for more forward power (Daily Mail)

Liverpool midfielder Lucas is hoping to earn a new deal at Anfield by helping his side secure a Champions League spot (Daily Mirror)

Romelu Lukaku will not be allowed to leave Everton unless they receive £100m for their top striker (The Sun)



John Terry will listen to offers from Premier League clubs as he looks to extend his playing career (Daily Mail)

Ashley Young has warned other sides that Manchester United are gunning for them after their impresive win over Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho wants to test Borussia Dortmund’s resolve to hang on to frontman Ousmane Dembele (The Sun)



If Dortmund refuse to consider offers for Dembele, Manchester United have another option in Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic (The Sun)

Ashley Williams says Everton are now targeting fifth spot in the Premier League after an impressive run of form (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain remains behind under-fire boss David Moyes despite fans turning against him (Daily Express)



Christian Fuchs insists Leicester’s team spirit can see them past Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals (Daily Mirror)

Stoke defender Glen Johnson is close to agreeing a new one-year contract extension with the club (Daily Mail)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois looks set to miss the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham through injury (Daily Mirror)



Tottenham defender Danny Rose is unlikely to return from injury for the FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea (Daily Mail)

Tony Pulis has warned West Brom’s Chinese owners that his squad needs improvement this summer (Daily Mirror)