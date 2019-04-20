Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to ditch a £75m Man Utd star this summer, while a top Arsenal defensive target favours a move to Serie A, according to Saturday’s papers.

UNITED TO LISTEN TO OFFERS FOR £75M STAR

Manchester United will reportedly listen to offers for Romelu Lukaku this summer as part of a “ruthless” squad shake-up being proposed by new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian is planning a summer revamp at Old Trafford and the Daily Telegraph claims that Belgian frontman Lukaku could be one of those that makes way.

Inter Milan, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich are all believed to be among the clubs who have been sounded out about the 25-year-old.

Lukaku’s representative, Federico Pastorello, appeared to be putting the player in the shop window when he admitted in a television interview this month that his client’s future was “very open”.

He also added that a move to Italy appealed to his client and that Lukaku was “someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football”.

The report goes on to state that Antonio Conte, who has been linked with both the Inter and Juventus jobs and is also represented by Pastorello, would be interested in signing Lukaku if he landed either of those roles.

Conte missed out on Lukaku when he chose United over Chelsea back in 2017 following an initial £75 million move from Everton.

Lukaku has fallen behind Marcus Rashford as United’s first choice centre-forward since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho back in December, and there are major doubts that the Belgium international suits the style of football that the Norwegian wants to play at Old Trafford.

If Lukaku does leave, Solskjaer will use the funds the reinvest in his first XI as he looks to bring in several world-class signings this summer.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan are expected to make an offer for Manchester City defender Danilo after opening talks with the club (The Sun)

Neil Lennon is upset at an insider who is leaking his Celtic line-ups, as they close in on another Scottish title (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal and Everton are considering a £13m move for Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Belgian forward Benito Raman (The Sun)

Manchester United fans continued their ongoing criticism of Ashley Young with a series of responses to an anti-racism video the club published as part of the #Enough campaign (The Sun)

Virgil van Dijk overcame his toughest battle early in his career at Groningen when doctors feared for his life and he lost two stone because of poisonous stomach abscesses (The Sun)

Scott McTominay has been told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is part of Manchester United’s plans for next season (The Sun)

Juventus are set to offer Moise Kean a new £2.5m per year deal to stave off increasing interest from Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun)

Leeds United supporters threw coins at Wigan player Sam Morsy while he was lying injured during their Good Friday clash at Elland Road (The Sun)

Bayern Munich are the latest club to enter the race to sign Tottenham forward Christian Eriksen (Daily Star)

Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha has said he is ready to leave Crystal Palace and wants to play in the Champions League (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are willing to activate the £22m release clause in Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay’s contract (Daily Mail)

Andrew Cole wants to become the new chairman of anti-racism watchdog Kick It Out (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal target Nicolas Tagliafico has rejected the offer of a new deal at Ajax but his representative, Ricardo Schlieper, has hinted that the Argentine defender favours a move to Italy (FootballLondon)

Paul Pogba and David de Gea are using the uncertainty over whether Manchester United will qualify for next season’s Champions League to demand huge pay rises to stay at Old Trafford (The Times)

Former Premier League chairman Sir Dave Richards has rejected the opportunity to return to the game as the new chairman of Bolton Wanderers (The Times)

Ross County midfielder Josh Mullin has emerged as a shock transfer target for Polish side Legia Warsaw (Scottish Sun)