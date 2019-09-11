Sadio Mane has vowed to make good on a promise on his future to Liverpool, while Chelsea will spend £35m on a new right-back in January amid claims their transfer ban is to be imminently lifted, according to Wednesday’s papers.

SADIO MANE INSISTS HE’S HAPPY AT LIVERPOOL

Sadio Mane has told suitors Real Madrid they are wasting their time trying to poach him away from Liverpool.

The Senegal forward often finds himself linked with a move to the LaLiga giants and it was no surprise to see his name mentioned again as a potential big-money target for Zinedine Zidane this summer.

However, in an interview with Complex, and as picked up by the Daily Express and Daily Mirror, the 27-year-old has gone to great lengths to underline his happiness at Anfield.

“To be honest, I’m really happy to be a part of the club, the family here,” the 27-year-old attacker said.

“We have the best fans in the world here, so I’m always so thankful for the support.

“It’s not just great for me too – it gives the whole squad more motivation to perform. It keeps us hungry to get better and better together…I really struggle to describe how happy I am to be here.”

Mane, who also spoke about what his big dream is for Liverpool, hopes this is the season that Liverpool can finally end their wait for Premier League title glory.

“It’s very early to say of course, but our target, as everyone knows, is to win the league this season. We’re targeting the Champions League as well,” Mane added.

“From a young age, it’s been my dream to win these kind of trophies.

“I’m in a good stage of my career for sure, and I feel the whole squad is thinking the exact same right now.

“I’m trying to keep up my consistency now, and just work hard to keep up the high levels expected of us.”

AND THE REST

Chelsea could launch a £35m bid for Nice defender Youcef Atal if their two-window transfer ban is lifted in January, with the player wanted as a replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta (Daily Mail)

The son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett is in negotiations to buy Derby County (Daily Mail)

Paul Pogba’s brother insists the Manchester United midfielder did not speak to Sergio Ramos over a possible Real Madrid move, but he did make contact with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (Daily Mail)

Cristiano Ronaldo earns three times more than any other player in Serie A with team-mate Matthijs de Ligt a huge £21m behind the Juventus forward (Daily Mail)

David Beckham has “made contact” with Barcelona’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi about joining his new MLS franchise in Miami (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are sweating on the fitness of five players ahead of their clash with Leicester this weekend (Daily Mirror)

Tammy Abraham has revealed he is inspired by his childhood hero Didier Drogba (Daily Mirror)

EXCLUSIVE: Leeds duo Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas will be the next United stars to follow Kalvin Phillips and sign lucrative new deals at the club

Manchester United are in talks with Jesse Lingard over a new contract (Daily Star)

Liverpool are working hard to tie down a number of their stars to new contracts after it was claimed they are in talks with Virgil van Dijk over an extension (Daily Express)

Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo still wants to sell Barcelona transfer target Neymar, according to reports (Daily Express)

Kevin De Bruyne has promised Vincent Kompany he will go to play for him at Anderlecht – when he finishes at Manchester City (The Sun)

Celtic star Odsonne Edouard could deal a blow to his club after revealing his aim to play for France at the 2020 Olympics in Japan (Daily Record)

Romelu Lukaku has insisted his former boss Steve Clarke will haul Scotland out of their slump (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock have sealed a deal to sign Jan Koprivec deal in a move that could see Jamie MacDonald leave Rugby Park (Daily Record)