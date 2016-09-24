Paper Talk: Serie A bid for Depay; United target revelation

Struggling winger Memphis Depay is the subject of interest from Italy, while Manchester United may have suffered a blow in their pursuit for Danny Drinkwater, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

MILAN PREPARE BID FOR MEMPHIS

AC Milan are considering a £24m January move for Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, 22, according to reports in Italy.

Depay has struggled to make much of an impact at United following his £25million move from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in June 2015.

The winger arrived with high expectations after winning the Eredivisie Golden Boot in the 2014/15 season with 22 goals.

However, the Netherlands international has scored just two Premier League goals in 31 appearances for the Red Devils and could be on the way out.

Italian website CalcioMercatoWeb claim AC Milan are prepared to offer the 22-year-old an escape route in the January transfer window.

The report says the Serie A giants are looking at an initial loan deal with the view to making the move permanent in the summer for £24m.

Milan are flush with cash following the sale of the club to a Chinese consortium and have been linked with a number of high-profile signings in recent weeks.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas have also been linked with moves to the San Siro.

Depay is under contract with United until June 2019 and has the option to extend for a further year, but the temptation to effectively get their money back on the player might be too big a temptation to resist for the club.

NO DRINKWATER BUY-OUT CLAUSE

Danny Drinkwater has not got a buy-out clause in his new Leicester City contract, manager Claudio Ranieri has revealed.

The England midfielder has been in sparkling form for City this season, having signed a new contract with City until 2021 in the summer, and his performances have led to speculation that Manchester United are planning a January move to try and entice the 26-year-old back to Old Trafford.

Drinkwater, who returns to Old Trafford on Saturday for the lunchtime clash with United, joined City in January 2012 from United and the Manchester-born player has spoken of his love for United, having grown up as a supporter before coming through the youth ranks at Carrington.

However, Ranieri dismissed the reports as pure speculation, revealed Drinkwater was tied to the club and said such stories were a sign that his players were playing well.

“Sometimes I think maybe the newspapers don’t have any news and they write some news,” Ranieri told the Leicester Mercury.

“I am very surprised, this often happens one month before the market opens, but he signed a new contract and everything is normal. For us it is good and for him it is good.

“I have players who a lot of big teams want, and that makes me happy, because it means we are working very well.’

“This is a good process to improve because one year ago nobody was asking about our players.

“Now there are big, big teams and my players must be very proud of this but maintain their way.

“Then if something happens, it’s okay, but he signed a new contract and I think he doesn’t have a clause and if Manchester want him it is okay.

“We don’t want to sell anybody. We want to keep our players and we showed this during the summer.

“We only lost N’Golo Kante because he had a clause but we didn’t lose any other player. We want to keep all the players and all the squad and maybe improve the squad.”

AND THE REST

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has agreed a new four-year deal with winger Jesse Lingard, who will double his wages to £50,000 a week (The Sun)

Yaya Toure’s father has begged Pep Guardiola to forgive his son and give him another chance, with the midfielder having been exiled from the team following a row with agent Dimitri Seluk (The Sun)

Cologne are suing one of their own fans after the supporter threw a flare in the stadium and the Bundesliga club had to pay the fine (The Sun)

Hull City defender Curtis Davies, 31, is hoping for an England call-up following his impressive start to the Premier League season (Yorkshire Post)

Slaven Bilic has still not decided on the name of his four-day-old daughter because he is too busy sorting out the problems at West Ham (various)

Aleksandar Kolarov will be offered a new deal by Manchester City in recognition of his impressive start to the season (Daily Mirror)

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has been ruled out of the Premier League game with Manchester United and could miss three weeks due to a groin problem (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea and Croatia midfielder Mario Pasalic, 21, could be heading back to the Blues from his loan spell at AC Milan (Calcio Mercato)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will select Loris Karius, 23, ahead of regular goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 28, for Saturday’s Premier League match with Hull at Anfield (Liverpool Echo)

Jamie Carragher insists Jose Mourinho should be able to criticise Manchester United’s players in the way Sir Alex Ferguson did after the Portuguese was attacked for his public criticism of Luke Shaw (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea’s Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 29, has insisted he never considered leaving the Blues during the summer transfer window (Sky Sports)

Bastian Schweinsteiger has been left out of the club’s photoshoot in yet another snub (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi, 29, says that he has “no regrets” after seeing a move to Juventus fall through (Le Parisien)

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson says Jose Mourinho should start picking Michael Carrick (Daily Express)

Ronald Koeman believes Everton’s rivals were guilty of branding Idrissa Gueye a dud as he backed the midfielder to become as influential as N’Golo Kante was for Leicester City last season (Daily Express)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged Sergio Aguero to be ‘smart’ on his return from a three-match ban for elbowing West Ham’s Winston Reid (The Guardian)

Sunderland boss David Moyes has said he was offered the chance to sign free agent Emmanuel Adebayor, 32, last month but is not currently considering a deal for the striker (ESPN)

Sunderland manager David Moyes has urged Patrick van Aanholt and his team-mates to behave like role models after the Dutchman was photographed appearing to be smoking shisha pipes (The Guardian)

Arsene Wenger says he would have liked to sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa two years ago (The Guardian)

Arsene Wenger insisted that the strength of Chelsea after the arrival of Jose Mourinho in 2004 was their players and not their new manager (Daily Telegraph)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis will oversee his 1,000th game at the weekend and says “it’s all about survival” (Daily Telegraph)

Everton speed demon Yannick Bolasie has recalled the time he beat the world’s fastest man Usain Bolt (Daily Mail)