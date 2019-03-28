Three Serie A clubs are ready to battle for a Liverpool centre-back this summer, while Arsenal are preparing a bid for a Brazilian teen sensation, according to Thursday’s papers.

ITALIAN GIANTS READY TO BATTLE FOR LOVREN

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is reportedly wanted by Serie A trio Napoli, Roma and AC Milan.

The 29-year-old is a target for both Roma and Napoli amid strong interest in two of their own defenders.

Roma are lining up the Croatia international in case they lose Kostas Manolas, while Napoli are considering possible replacements for long-term Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly.

San Siro giants Milan are also weighing up a move for Lovren, who has had a mixed season since helping Croatia to last summer’s World Cup final, according to reports in the Daily Mirror and The Sun.

Lovren joined the Reds from Southampton in 2014 and his existing contract, which includes an option of a further year, runs until 2021.

However, he has slipped down Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order – with Joe Gomez emerging as the first-choice partner for the outstanding Virgil van Dijk.

An injury to Gomez opened the door for Lovren but he suffered a setback of his own in the FA Cup defeat to Wolves in January and has now been forced to watch on as Joel Matip has excelled alongside van Dijk.

And with Gomez now back in full training and closing in on a regular return to the side, Lovren’s days on Merseyside look numbered.

AND THE REST

Manchester United will launch an audacious summer shopping spree to bring in young England internationals Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho (The Sun)

Swansea City’s highly-rated midfielder Dan James has emerged as a £7m target for Manchester City (The Sun)

Monaco have agreed a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins according to reports in France, dealing Arsenal a blow for their summer recruitment plans (The Sun)

Manchester City are in talks with left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko over a new contract (The Sun)

Arsenal are set to allow Mohamed Elneny leave this summer and Besiktas could be interested in the Egypt midfielder (The Sun)

Chelsea youngster Daishawn Redan has a host of clubs, including West Ham and Everton, interested in his services if he decides to leave Stamford Bridge this summer (The Sun)

Wolves, Brighton and Norwich City are tracking impressive Leyton Orient youngster Dan Happe, who could be available for as little as £200,000 this summer with one year left on his deal (The Sun)

David Moyes fancies the Scotland job if he cannot get a club role first (The Sun)

Manchester City hope to secure Leroy Sane to a new “double your money” contract before the end of the season (Daily Mirror)

Granit Xhaka could miss Arsenal’s game against Newcastle this weekend after injuring his thigh playing for Switzerland on Tuesday (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have made a £5m offer for Sao Paulo teenager Gabriel Martinelli according to reports in Brazil (Daily Mirror)

Callum Hudson-Odoi still wants to leave Chelsea in the summer with giants Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United all interested in the England winger (Daily Mail)

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is expected to turn down offers of a move to Germany in order to earn a regular starting spot in manager Pep Guardiola’s team (Daily Mail)

Former Stoke assistant coach Mark Bowen is joining Reading as a technical consultant (Daily Mail)

Premier League suitors have been told to forget about raiding Leicester City for defenders Ben Chilwell and Harry Maguire this summer (Daily Star)

Liverpool are likely to ask for more than £12m from Rangers this summer for 22-year-old winger Ryan Kent, who is on loan at Ibrox this season (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester are among a host of European clubs monitoring Chelsea’s 18-year-old Dutch forward Daishawn Redan (Leicester Mercury)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Claudio Yacob, 31, has been linked with Olympiacos (Nottingham Post)

David Moyes says Neil Lennon is doing a good job in his short-term role as Celtic manager but remains interested in taking on the role himself (Scottish Sun)