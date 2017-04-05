Paper Talk: Shaw wants out; Everton to win £21m Brazilian race

Liverpool look set to miss out to Everton to sign a £21m-rated Besiktas star, while Luke Shaw has pleaded for a move to a Premier League rival, according to Wednesday’s papers.

EVERTON FAVOURITES TO BEAT LIVERPOOL TO BRAZILIAN

Everton are interested in signing Benfica midfielder Anderson Talisca in the summer, according to reports on Wednesday.

The Brazilian midfielder has been heavily linked with a £21m move to Liverpool this summer, but reports in Turkey, where Talisca is on loan with Besiktas, claim Everton are emerging as favourites to sign him.

The Daily Express suggests the Toffees have been tracking the player and will consider a move for him at the end of the season with Ronald Koeman keen to bolster his ranks.

The player’s transfer release clause at Benfica is set at £21million and, having scored 10 goals and providing 5 assists this season in 25 appearances for Besiktas this season, looks a tempting deal.

But it’s claimed Liverpool could go back in for the player that almost signed last season but for work permit issues, while Besiktas are also keen on a permanent deal.

SHAW HAS ‘HAD ENOUGH’ AND WANTS TO QUIT MAN UTD

Luke Shaw, 21, wants to leave Old Trafford and move to Tottenham this summer, according to reports in The Sun.

The paper claims the left-back has had enough of being constantly berated by Jose Mourinho and wants to move to Tottenham to resurrect his career under his former Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino.

It’s claimed Shaw feels he’s been left with no choice but to ask for a move and has already instructed his agent to see if a move to Tottenham could be arranged.

Spurs feel that Danny Rose could move to Man City in a £50million deal this summer, so the chances of an Old Trafford escape look good for Shaw, who cost £30million when he moved from Southampton in the summer of 2014.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have finally moved to open contract negotiations with Jack Wilshere (Daily Mirror)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has told Manchester United they must match his ambition if he is to sign up for a second season (Daily Mirror)

Ibrahimovic has agreed to leave Manchester United for LA Galaxy this summer, according to a report in America

Former Chelsea star Michael Ballack has warned current Blues star Eden Hazard off making a summer move to Real Madrid (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea want to bring defender Andreas Christensen, 20, back to Stamford Bridge when his loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach ends, despite the Bundesliga side being keen to sign him permanently (Daily Express)

Antonio Conte has also added Southampton right-back Cedric Soares, 25, to his target list (Daily Express)

Cristiano Ronaldo has threatened to leave Real Madrid if they sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer (Daily Express)

West Brom are already offering Hal Robson-Kanu a new contract (Daily Mirror)

New Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has his eyes on Fleetwood manager Uwe Rosler again (Daily Mirror)

Hull boss Marco Silva plans a new swoop for Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong following an earlier £7.5m bid (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have agreed to sell David Ospina to Fenerbahce for £6m ahead of the summer transfer window (The Sun)

Alexis Sanchez wants to leave Arsenal for Chelsea this summer (The Sun)

Wilfried Zaha is determined to quit Crystal Palace and join Spurs despite the lure of a bumper new pay deal (The Sun)

Stoke’s record signing Giannelli Imbula could quit the club in the summer after being frozen out (The Sun)

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City squad they are playing for their futures (The Sun)

Manchester City’s hopes of signing Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid look to have been dashed after Real Madrid stepped in with a £20m offer (Daily Mail)

Manchester City and Valencia will discuss an exchange deal involving Jose Luis Gaya and Eliaquim Mangala in the summer (Daily Star)

Sunderland owner Ellis Short made a payment of around £750,000 to former chief executive Margaret Byrne after she took the rap for the club’s handling of the Adam Johnson child-sex case (Daily Mail)

Antonio Conte is at odds with Chelsea over proposed changes to his back-room staff (The Times)

Arsene Wenger is set to be forced to pick third-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for their key clash with West Ham tonight after David Ospina was ruled out with a back injury (The Sun)