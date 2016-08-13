Paper Talk: Shock Fabregas link as Juventus eye Man Utd star

Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell Cesc Fabregas to Juventus, while the Serie A champions have also targeted Manchester United’s Ander Herrera according to Saturday morning’s newspapers.

CHELSEA OFFER JUVENTUS CHANCE TO SIGN FABREGAS

Cesc Fabregas’ future at Chelsea is under the spotlight on Saturday morning amid reports in the Italian media that the Blues have offered the Spain midfielder to Juventus.

The Serie A champions are seeking a replacement for Paul Pogba who this week joined Manchester United in a £89million deal.

They had hoped to lure Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic to Turin but their advances have been rebuffed at Stamford Bridge.

And now, Italian daily Tuttosport claims they could turn to his team-mate Fabregas following claims the player does not figure in Antonio Conte’s plans.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport led with the headline, ‘Juve, want Fabregas?’, suggesting the player has been made available for £45million.

Juventus’ shortlist of replacements for Pogba also included Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel but he has elected to see out the final year of his contract at Zenit St Petersburg.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Blaise Matuidi was another target but the French champions have no interest in selling.

Fabregas made an instant impression during his first year at Chelsea following his £30million move from Barcelona in 2014.

But the Spaniard failed to hit the same heights last season as the Blues struggled to a 10th-place finish.

The 29-year-old was sent off in pre-season against Liverpool but has been a regular in the side under new boss Antonio Conte.

Fabregas trained alongside his team-mates this week after returning from a break in his homeland with his girlfriend.

Chelsea start their Premier League campaign at home to West Ham on Monday.

JUVENTUS TARGET MOVE FOR HERRERA

Meanwhile, Tuttosport claims Juventus plan to spend some of their Pogba windfall on Manchester United’s Ander Herrera.

The playmaker is still trying to cement a regular spot in the Red Devils midfield after his £30m move from Athletic Bilbao in 2014.

But his prospects appear bleak following the summer arrivals of both Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan pushing him further down the Old Trafford pecking order.

According to reports, Mourinho still hopes to add a defender to his squad before the close of the transfer window, but has been told by Old Trafford bigwigs that he must offload players before he can strengthen his squad further – and Herrera is one of the players who could be sacrificed, with the club reportedly wanting their money back on the Spanish playmaker.

AND THE REST

Santos’ president has confirmed the club have spoken to Manchester United and Chelsea this week about their star striker Gabriel Barbosa (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho has called Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans to ask him to join Manchester United, according to Wisla Pulawy youngster Lukasz Plonowski (Daily Express)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says midfielders Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, both 27, are no closer to signing new contracts but he is not worried about their futures (Evening Standard)

Christian Eriksen is demanding £150,000-a-week to sign a new deal at Tottenham (Daily Mirror)

Southampton defender Jose Fonte, 32, has described Manchester United as “one of the biggest clubs in the world” and says he is flattered to be linked with them (Mais Futebol)

Nabil Bentaleb could leave Spurs on loan before the end of the window, with Lazio interested (Daily Mirror)

Marc Wilson has been told he can leave Stoke following his Twitter outburst at Mark Hughes (Daily Mirror)

Inter are on the verge of signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Mario for €15million (Corriere dello Sport)

Everton are closing in on a deal for Valencia and Tunisia defender Aymen Abdennour, 27 (Deporte Valenciano)

West Brom are closing in on Leicester winger Jeff Schlupp after making a bid of £11.5m for the player (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool and Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 26, will not join Serie A side Pescara this summer, according to the club’s president Daniele Sebastiani (Gazetta World)

Sunderland and Everton are both in the chase to sign £10m-rated forward Hakim Ziyech from FC Twente (Daily Mirror)

Saido Berahino has officially informed West Bromwich Albion he now intends to see out the final year of his contract (Daily Mail)

Watford want to sign Chelsea’s Brazilian midfielder Kenedy, 20, while the Blues’ American defender Matt Miazga, 21, will turn down the chance to join Eintracht Frankfurt after receiving loan offers from Premier League clubs (Goal)

Napoli are lining-up Torino defender Nikola Maksimovic to replace Kalidou Koulibaly, should the Frenchman leave for Chelsea this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham are prepared to bid £13m for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva, 27, who is also wanted by Everton (L’Equipe)

Spurs striker Harry Kane, 23, says he “still can’t put my finger on what went wrong” at Euro 2016 but adds he is “probably feeling as good going into a season as ever” (The Sun)

Bologna midfielder Amadou Diawara, 19, will reject a £14.7m move to Championship side Aston Villa as he wants to sign for Roma instead (Deporte Valenciano)

Lamine Kone will be fined by Sunderland after he released a statement requesting to leave the club (Daily Mail)

Yannick Bolasie will complete his £25m move to Everton early next week – but could still play for Crystal Palace on Saturday (Daily Mail)

Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado could be on the verge of a surprise move back to Juventus (Tuttosport)

Middlesbrough have enquired about Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira. The 20-year-old was one of eight players told they have no immediate future at Old Trafford (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are expected to complete a £30m swoop for Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi in the next 48 hours (Daily Mail)

Manchester United’s teenage defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has agreed in principle a new long-term deal at Old Trafford (Daily Mail)

Three young, English players – 22-year-old defender Tyler Blackett, and strikers James Wilson, 20, and Will Keane, 23 – are among those who could leave Manchester United following Jose Mourinho’s appointment as manager (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa are ready to dip into the transfer market again after targeting Patrick Bamford and Aron Gunnarrson (The Sun)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is buying midfielder Steven Defour from Anderlecht for £6m (The Sun)

AC Milan and Valencia are both monitoring the situation surrounding Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala’s future (Daily Express)

West Ham could be the surprise final destination for Juventus attacking midfielder Roberto Pereyra (Corriere dello Sport)

Dorus de Vries arrived in Glasgow yesterday as he shaped up for a glove battle with Celtic keeper Craig Gordon (Daily Express)

Arsene Wenger has turned to Santi Cazorla to captain his Arsenal team (Daily Star)

Pep Guardiola has suggested that Joe Hart’s career at Manchester City could be in the balance, with the new head coach saying the goalkeeper’s future will be decided within the club (The Guardian)

Guardiola will pick 34-year-old Willy Caballero for Saturday’s Premier League match against Sunderland and wants to sign Barcelona and Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 24 (Daily Express)