Paper Talk: Shock Gerrard move; West Ham’s Payet plan

Steven Gerrard could delay his retirement with one final move, while West Ham have identified the man they want to replace the unsettled Dimitri Payet, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

GERRARD TIPPED TO MAKE CELTIC SWITCH

Steven Gerrard is being tipped to sign for Celtic, following suggestions the former England and Liverpool captain is not yet ready to hang up his boots.

Gerrard, 36, is set to return to British shores after his time with LA Galaxy came to an end; the club seeing their hopes of lifting the MLS title end when Ashley Cole missed in a penalty shootout, for which he offered this apology.

There had been suggestions that Gerrard would take up a coaching role, perhaps with Liverpool, but now the Daily Record, via ESPN, claim the player is considering a reunion with his former boss Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

Gerrard is not understood to be willing to join a rival club of his boyhood favourites, leaving destinations such as Italy, France and China as his potential next stop.

However, the prospect of hooking up again with Rodgers – this time at Parkhead – cannot be dismissed. It would also give Gerrard the very real chance of finally end his long wait to win a league championship.

Rodgers and Gerrard were close at Anfield and the chance to win more silverware in Glasgow, while still just a few hours away from his home city, could appeal.

In May bookies made Rodgers favourite to sign the former England star. He is currently 4/1 to join the Hoops ahead of the January transfer window closing.

WEST HAM WANT TO BRING IN FABREGAS

West Ham are thought to be weighing up a stunning move for Cesc Fabregas – and see the player as a possible replacement for the reportedly unsettled Dimitri Payet.

The 29-year-old Spaniard is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in January after failing to win a place in Antonio Conte’s midfield, with the likes of AC Milan and Juventus both linked with his signature.

Chelsea are even ready to subsidise Fabregas’s £160,000-a-week wages in order to move him out in January.

However, the player could look to stay in the Premier League and in the south, with a move to West Ham a possibility, according to a report in the Daily Express.

The paper claims the Hammers are looking around Europe for a possible replacement for Payet, who could be subject to offers from Europe’s top clubs after he admitted he “would not close the door” on a possible exit in January.

Even if West Ham manage to retain Payet’s services, it’s believed they would still look to bring in Fabregas to give them more creativity in midfield.

AND THE REST

Paris Saint-Germain are set to test Everton’s resolve with a January move for Romelu Lukaku (Daily Mirror)

Luke Shaw is battling to save his Manchester United career after his latest bust-up with Jose Mourinho (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are set to tie Kevin Stewart, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn – three of their brightest young stars – to new long-term deals this week (Daily Mirror)

Gareth Southgate says England used to try and keep Gazza calm by letting him fish in a bathtub at Wembley (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Conte is reportedly still planning a huge transfer push in January despite Chelsea’s rise up the table (Daily Express)

Matteo Darmian insists he is not thinking about leaving Manchester United as the January transfer window approaches (Daily Express)

AC Milan are ready to swoop for Manchester United misfit Morgan Schneiderlin (The Sun)

Robert Pires wants to be a boss at Arsenal now he’s hung up his boots (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez is interested in joining Arsenal (The Sun)

Phil Jones has revealed his delight at making his return to the Manchester United starting XI after 11 months of injury hell (Daily Mail)

Huddersfield Town coach David Wagner is wanted by Bundesliga side Ingolstadt (Daily Mail)

Mario Balotelli has urged Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho to quit Anfield, telling him ‘If you want, come to Nice’ (Daily Mail)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has described the team’s forward line of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as world class and said their work rate is responsible for the club’s rise to the top of the Premier League table (The Guardian)

Queens Park Rangers are expected to appoint former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood, 47, as their new manager (London Evening Standard)

Aston Villa are tracking Greenock Morton’s teenage winger Jai Quitongo amid interest from West Ham, Crystal Palace, Swansea and Wigan (Daily Mail)

Theo Walcott could leave the England squad at any time this week with wife Melanie poised to give birth (Daily Star)

Southampton are tracking Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye (Croydon Advertiser)

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is confident compatriot Leroy Sane, 20, will become a vital player for the club once he has fully adapted to English football (Daily Mail)

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is poised to sign a contract extension amid continued interest from Barcelona and Manchester City (Daily Star)

Winger Jeremain Lens, 28, has revealed he does not want to return to Sunderland when his season-long loan spell at Fenerbahce ends (Chronicle Live)

Branislav Ivanovic could be set for a move across London to West Ham; the Chelsea defender is out of contract in the summer (Daily Telegraph)

Stoke City could make the loan signings of defender Bruno Martins Indi, 24, and goalkeeper Lee Grant, 33, permanent as the pair have impressed manager Mark Hughes (Stoke Sentinel)

Queen of the South manager Gavin Skelton has quit the Scottish Championship club due to personal reasons (Daily Record)